CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2022: Board not releasing toppers, merit list

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2022 on July 22, 2022. This year CBSE has not released the toppers list neither the merit list. CBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates

This decision to not release the toppers name and the merit list was taken to avoid the unhealthy competition amongst the students. In this regard, the Board has not awarded first, second or third division to its students. However, the Board will issue the merit certificate to 0.1 percent of students who have scores the highest marks in the subjects.

The overall pass percentage this year is 92.71 percent, which has dipped compared to last year. Trivandrum district has topped the exam with 98.83 percent followed by Bengaluru with 98.16 percent and Chennai stood third with 97.79 percent. The pass percentage of girls is higher than boys. 94.54 percent of girls have passed the exam and 91.25 percent boys have passed the exam.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official site of CBSE on cbseresults.nic.in. The result can also be checked on cbse.gov.in.