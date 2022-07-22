CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2022: How to check Term 2 results on cbse.gov.in

Central Board of Secondary Education has announced CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2022 on July 20, 2022. Candidates can check CBSE Term 2 Class 12 result on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in and also on cbseresults.nic.in. The Class 12 result can also be checked on digilocker.gov.in apart from UMANG app.

The examination for Class 12 was conducted from April 26 to June 15, 2022. The board examination was conducted at various exam centres across the country. The COVID19 protocols issued by the central and state government was followed by the Board during the conduct of the examination. CBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates

Direct link to check result here

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2022: How to check Term 2 results

To check the Class 12 results, candidates can check these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

Press cbse results link available on the home page.

Click on CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2022 link available on home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.