CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet Live: Updates on Class 10, 12 time tables

board exams
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 07:46 PM IST

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Live Updates: CBSE will announce Class 10, 12 final exam time table on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. 

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet Live Updates: Class 10, 12 time tables releasing soon on cbse.nic.in
CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet Live Updates: Class 10, 12 time tables releasing soon on cbse.nic.in(Arvind Yadav/HT photo)
ByHT Education Desk
CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release date sheets or time tables for Class 10 and Class 12 final theory exams scheduled to begin in mid-February. It will be available on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. 

While it has been confirmed that CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 (theory exams) will begin on February 15, the detailed date sheets are awaited. The board has also confirmed that practical exams will begin on January 1, except for winter-bound areas where these exams are already going on. 

Meanwhile, a CBSE official has warned that fake date sheets for 2023 final exams are doing rounds on social media platforms. Students must only trust board-exam related information published on the official website of CBSE. 

Ahead of final exams, CBSE will also issue Class 10, Class 12 admit cards. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 14, 2022 07:46 PM IST

    CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: 40% questions in 10th, 30% in 12th to be competency based

    "In pursuance of NEP-2020, CBSE has been introducing competency-based questions in the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations to reform the pattern of examinations. These questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based format, Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi said in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

  • Dec 14, 2022 06:32 PM IST

    CBSE Practical Exams 2023

    The CBSE practical exams for classes 10th and 12th will start on January 1, 2023.

  • Dec 14, 2022 05:30 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exams 2023: Details on datesheet 

    On CBSE date sheets, the following details will be mentioned:

    Subject name

    Subject code

    Exam date

    Exam timings

    Instructions for students

  • Dec 14, 2022 03:56 PM IST

    CBSE board exams 2023: What are competency based questions

    In CBSE board exams 2023, at least 40% of questions in Class 10 papers and 30% in Class 12 papers will be competency-based, Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi said in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

    Competency-based questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based.

  • Dec 14, 2022 02:15 PM IST

    CBSE board exams 2023: Check these important dates

    CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams 2023: From January 1

    CBSE Class 10, 12 theory exams: From February 15

    Theory exam date sheet: Not confirmed

    CBSE board exam 2023 admit card: Not released

  • Dec 14, 2022 12:52 PM IST

    As CBSE students wait, AHSEC announces Assam HS exam dates

    While CBSE is yet to announce board exam dates, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council said that Class 12 board exams in Assam will be held from February 20 to March 20. Check details

  • Dec 14, 2022 11:07 AM IST

    Is CBSE 2023 datesheet released?

    No. CBSE has yet to publish Class 10 or Class 12 date sheets. Students are advised not to believe in any such information on social media. They can check the board website or contact their schools for details. 

  • Dec 14, 2022 11:05 AM IST

    CBSE date sheet 2023 live updates

    CBSE Class 10, Class 12 date sheets will be released soon on cbse.nic.in. 

cbse board exams

