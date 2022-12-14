CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet Live: Updates on Class 10, 12 time tables

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release date sheets or time tables for Class 10 and Class 12 final theory exams scheduled to begin in mid-February. It will be available on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

While it has been confirmed that CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 (theory exams) will begin on February 15, the detailed date sheets are awaited. The board has also confirmed that practical exams will begin on January 1, except for winter-bound areas where these exams are already going on.

Meanwhile, a CBSE official has warned that fake date sheets for 2023 final exams are doing rounds on social media platforms. Students must only trust board-exam related information published on the official website of CBSE.

Ahead of final exams, CBSE will also issue Class 10, Class 12 admit cards. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.