CBSE Board Exams 2023: Govt flags fake website on registration fee; Date sheet

Updated on Dec 15, 2022 07:16 PM IST

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The website, cbsegovt.com, is fake and not associated with the central education board, as per an official statement.

ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Centre's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued fraud alert regarding a website, allegedly demanding registration fee from CBSE board exam 2023 candidates. Latest Update: CBSE warns against fake website seeking money for 10th, 12th boards admit card

The website, cbsegovt.com, is fake and not associated with the central education board, it said.

“A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://cbsegovt.com) for appearing in board examinations…This website is not associated with @cbseindia29,” PIB Fact Check tweeted.

The official website of CBSE is cbse.gov.in, which students should visit for authentic information regarding board exams, including date sheet and admit card.

In a separate tweet, PIB informed that a purported date sheet for the upcoming CBSE board examinations (2023) is circulating on social media.

The actual date sheet for CBSE board exams 2023 will be released soon on the official website. Follow all the latest updates here.

