Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE warns against fake website seeking money for 10th, 12th boards admit card

CBSE warns against fake website seeking money for 10th, 12th boards admit card

board exams
Published on Dec 15, 2022 07:13 PM IST

CBSE has issued a notice against the fake website doing the rounds. The Board has asked the students and others to be cautious and not to make any payment to the website.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Board issues notice against fake website cbsegovt.com
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Board issues notice against fake website cbsegovt.com
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education has issued notice against fake website of the Board. The fake website with address cbsegovt.com has been asking money for downloading CBSE Board Exams 2023 admit cards from students, schools and parents.

As per the official notice issued by CBSE, the fake website is blatantly duping unsuspecting students, schools and parents by sending messages to deposit money for creating and downloading the admit card for CBSE Class X and XII 2023 Examinations.

The Board has asked the students and other stakeholder to be extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages and websites. CBSE has further clarified that it does not take any fees directly from any students or parents for downloading Admit Cards for Class 10, 12 board exams or any other exams.

Earlier the day, PIB had also called out the fake website which was allegedly demanding registration fee from CBSE board exam 2023 candidates. The government agency had also informed that a purported date sheet for the upcoming CBSE board examinations (2023) is circulating on social media which is also fake.

Candidates and other are advised to keep a check on the official website of CBSE which is cbse.gov.in for latest updates on any exams or other information.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse board exams
cbse board exams

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out