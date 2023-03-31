Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 12 Accountancy paper today
Live

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 12 Accountancy paper today

board exams
Updated on Mar 31, 2023 08:27 AM IST

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Follow paper analysis and other updates in this live blog. 

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 12 Accountancy paper live updates(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education's Class 12 Accountancy paper board exam is scheduled for today, March 31, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Students have to reach their exam venue by 10 am, wearing school uniform, ID card and carrying a printed copy of the admit card. 

They are also required to bring utensils to answer the paper with them. 

Analysis of the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper, reviewed by teachers and subject experts will be shared with students in this live blog when the exam is over. Students' reactions will also be available at the end of the paper. 

Follow this blog for all the latest information on CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 31 Mar 2023 08:27 AM

    CBSE Class 12 Accountancy SQP

    Download the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy sample question paper here.

  • Fri, 31 Mar 2023 08:06 AM

    CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper timings

    Paper begins at: 10:30 am

    Ends at: 1:30 pm. 

  • Fri, 31 Mar 2023 07:53 AM

    CBSE Board exam 2023: Class 12 Accountancy 

    CBSE is holding Class 12 Accountancy board exam today, March 31, 2023. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse board exams
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.