CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 12 Physics exam ends, analysis here
- CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2023 Live Updates: The paper started at 10:30 am and ended at 1:30 pm. Check guidelines, sample papers, and analysis updates.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 board examination 2023 for Physics papers today, March 6. The exam started at 10:30 am and ended at 1:30 pm. The reporting time for this exam was 10 am or before.
On the same day, Class 10 students had appeared for Home Science and Multi Skill Foundation Course papers.
Students can check CBSE Class 12 Physics sample paper, question bank, marking scheme, syllabus, etc. on cbseacademic.nic.in. CBSE had issued admit cards earlier on cbse.nic.in.
Candidates must wear school uniform and identity cards for the board exams. They must also carry printed copies of admit cards.
CBSE Class 12 Physics paper analysis and students' reaction will be made available at the end of the exam.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 04:42 PM
CBSE Board exam: Class XII Physics Exam Analysis
The Class XII Physics exam question paper was easy-to-moderate in difficulty level and provided students a good opportunity to score well. Here is the section-wise analysis:
Section A
MCQs in the question paper were designed strictly based on the syllabus prescribed by CBSE/NCERT text books. A few questions were asked indirectly on a single concept.
Section B & Section C
50% of the questions were knowledge-based and easy
50% were numericals were based on NCERT
A few questions were taken from CBSE sample paper
Section D
Ample choices were given in this section and questions were from the syllabus.
One particular question {No. 33 (ii)} of set 3 was based on multiple concepts picked from two different topics.
Section E
Both questions in this section were from within the syllabus and easy to moderate in difficulty level. Choices were given in both questions.
Mr. Deepak Bhatnagar, PGT Physics HOD, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 04:18 PM
CBSE Board exam: Physics exam analysis
The Class 12 physics paper was on the conceptually difficult side. Students found the paper lengthy and could not solve it in the given time. Question 13 of set -2 is incorrect; it should be 'REFLECTED WAVE FRONT ". Question 28 of set-2 the question came from the deleted topic.
Physics exam analysis from Harish Bisht, Educator- Physics, Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 04:05 PM
CBSE Class 12th: Students reaction from Lucknow
The students of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow found their CBSE class 12 Physics paper to be moderate and tricky. A lot of rigorous practice was done at school.
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 03:23 PM
CBSE Class 10 Home Science analysis
The level of the home science question paper was difficult; it was made very thoroughly, using technical and detailed information. The paper was concept-based, and the questions were a bit tricky. One needs to have an in-depth knowledge of all the concepts.
-Nishu Gupta, Educator- Home Science, Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 02:56 PM
CBSE Class 12 Physics paper analysis by teacher
The paper pattern and format of the CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper 2022-23 were according to the latest Class 12 Physics Sample Paper. There were 5 sections in the paper. Section A contains eighteen MCQ of 1 mark each, Section B contains seven questions of two marks each, Section C contains five questions of three marks each, section D contains three long questions of five marks each and Section E contains two case study based questions of 4 marks each.
As per students, the difficulty level of question paper was Moderate to Challenging. Toughest section was found ‘Section B’. and ‘Section C. Most time-consuming section was Section C, Difficulty level of numerical problems was Medium.
The questions on the exam ranged in difficulty from moderate to challenging. Most of the questions required students to use critical thinking and application. Questions based on case studies required conceptual knowledge. Questions in Set 1 & 2 were absolutely similar, whereas in Set 3 tricky application-based and graph questions were different.
-Yogita Sharma , PGT Physics , Academic Coordinator KIIT World School, Gurugram
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 02:40 PM
CBSE Exam: Class 12th paper analysis
A good question paper. Though it had a number of direct questions too even then was not easy for the students. Some questions were requiring lengthy calculations.
Prabhash Tyagi, PGT physics, DPS Raj nagar extension
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 02:32 PM
CBSE Board exam 2023: Physics paper analysis
“The difficulty level of the physics paper in the CBSE class XII board examinations was above average. Some of the MCQs were lengthy and time taking. Rest of the paper was quite balanced though one question in set 1 was not exactly from the prescribed syllabus”, Said Mr. Virendra Verma,PGT physics, DPS Indirapuram.
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 02:31 PM
CBSE Class 12th: Physics paper analysis
According to the Ankita Gupta, PGT physics, MRG School Physics paper was moderate. Many direct questions were also there very Few tricky questions Sec A had many conceptual questions, Missing info on range of voltmeter in Q29 of set 1 and 2 Q23 of set 3 indicates direction of current in loop as both clockwise and anti-clockwise. Too many device related questions. Balanced paper Not too easy not too difficult.
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 02:30 PM
CBSE Board Exam: Class 10th Home Science paper analysis
The level of the home science question paper was difficult; it was made very thoroughly, using technical and detailed information. The paper was concept-based, and the questions were a bit tricky. One needs to have an in-depth knowledge of all the concepts.
Nishu Gupta, Educator- Home Science, Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 02:28 PM
CBSE Board exam: Analysis of CBSE 12th Physics Exam
The paper was moderate, balanced, and as expected. The questions were mainly based on CBSE guidelines. The direct questions were quite easy and the competency-based questions were average. Students were able to attempt the paper in time. The paper pattern was similar to the CBSE Sample Paper for the Session 2022-23.
Students were satisfied and happy after the exam. The questions of case study were application based but the MCQs were mostly easy to moderate. Students found that approximately 15% questions were above average.
Sanjeev Kumar, Physics Faculty, Silverline Prestige School
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 01:54 PM
CBSE class 12th: Physics paper analysis
Today's Physics (042) paper was quite moderate consisting of mostly average questions. No question was out of syllabus and the content was purely based on NCERT textbook. Multiple choice questions were direct and consisted of few easy numericals too . The paper carried around 18-20 marks of numericals and few direct derivations were asked. Overall there was higher percentage of application based questions including the case based questions.
The paper can be completed within the stipulated time.
Mrs. Priya Roy, PGT - Physics, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahat
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 01:30 PM
CBSE Class 12th Board exam: Physics paper over
The Class 12th Physics examination got over at 1: 30 pm. The students reaction, analysis will be available here.
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 12:55 PM
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Paper analysis will be available here
The analysis of the CBSE Class 12 Physics paper and students' reactions will be made available at the end of the exam. Stay tuned.
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 12:49 PM
CBSE Board exam 2023: Over 38 lakh students taking exam
This year, around 38 lakh children are taking CBSE Class 10 board exams. The number of Class 12 students is 16,96,770. As many as 21,86,940 Class 10 students are appearing in board exams this year.
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 12:46 PM
CBSE Board exam 2023: Physics exam will end at 1: 30 pm
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12th physics examination will end at 1: 30 pm.
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 11:35 AM
CBSE board exam 2023: Class 10 Home Science paper today
While CBSE board exam for Class 12 Physics paper is being held today, March 6, on the same day Class 10 students are appearing for Home Science and Multi Skill Foundation Course papers.
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 10:41 AM
CBSE Class 12 Physics exam begins
Class 12 Physics exam of CBSE started at 10:30 am. Stay tuned for paper analysis updates.
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 09:56 AM
CBSE Class 12 Physics paper analysis
Students can check CBSE Class 12 Physics exam analysis after 1:30 pm, when the exam is over.
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 08:56 AM
CBSE Class 12 Physics exam: Sample paper
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 08:23 AM
CBSE board exams 2023 in numbers
Over 38 lakh students are taking CBSE board exams 2023.
Class 12: 16,96,770
Class 10: 21,86,940 students.
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 08:11 AM
CBSE board exam 2023: Dress code
CBSE had earlier said that for board exams, students have to wear school uniform and identity cards. Carrying printout of admit cards is also mandatory.
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 07:52 AM
CBSE Class 12 Physics paper: Exam timings
CBSE board exam for the Class 12 Physics paper will begin at 10:30 am. The duration of the exam is 3 hours, which means it will end at 1:30 pm.
-
Mon, 06 Mar 2023 07:48 AM
CBSE Class 12 Physics paper today
CBSE Class 12 Physics paper is scheduled for Monday, March 6, 2023.