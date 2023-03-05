Home / Education / CBSE Class 12 Physics exam tomorrow, check sample paper, guidelines, dress code

CBSE Class 12 Physics exam tomorrow, check sample paper, guidelines, dress code

education
Published on Mar 05, 2023 03:05 PM IST

CBSE Class 12 Physics exam will be held for three hours. The paper will start at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.

CBSE Class 12 Physics exam tomorrow, check sample paper, guidelines, dress code(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
CBSE Class 12 Physics exam tomorrow, check sample paper, guidelines, dress code(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 12 board examination 2023 for the Physics paper tomorrow, March 6. On the same day, Class 10 students will write Home Science and Multi Skill Foundation Course papers.

CBSE Class 12 Physics exam will be held for three hours. The paper will start at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.

The reporting time for Physics exam is 10 am. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam venue after this time.

CBSE Class 12 Physics sample paper, question bank, marking scheme, syllabus, etc.are available at cbseacademic.nic.in. Admit cards were issued earlier on cbse.nic.in.

As per CBSE's dress code, candidates must wear school uniform and identity cards for the board exams. They must also carry printed copies of admit cards.

This year, around 38 lakh children are taking CBSE Class 10 board exams. The number of Class 12 students is 16,96,770. As many as 21,86,940 Class 10 students are appearing in board exams this year.

Analysis of the CBSE Class 12 Physics paper and students' reaction will be made available at the end of the exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse board exams
cbse board exams
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out