CBSE Class 12 Physics exam tomorrow, check sample paper, guidelines, dress code

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 12 board examination 2023 for the Physics paper tomorrow, March 6. On the same day, Class 10 students will write Home Science and Multi Skill Foundation Course papers.

CBSE Class 12 Physics exam will be held for three hours. The paper will start at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.

The reporting time for Physics exam is 10 am. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam venue after this time.

CBSE Class 12 Physics sample paper, question bank, marking scheme, syllabus, etc.are available at cbseacademic.nic.in. Admit cards were issued earlier on cbse.nic.in.

As per CBSE's dress code, candidates must wear school uniform and identity cards for the board exams. They must also carry printed copies of admit cards.

This year, around 38 lakh children are taking CBSE Class 10 board exams. The number of Class 12 students is 16,96,770. As many as 21,86,940 Class 10 students are appearing in board exams this year.

Analysis of the CBSE Class 12 Physics paper and students' reaction will be made available at the end of the exam.