CBSE Board Exam 2024: When can students expect Class 10, 12 date sheets

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct its Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations, 2024 in February-April next year. The board will release date sheets or time tables of these examinations on its official website, cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

While announcing last year's results, CBSE confirmed that 2024 board exams for both classes will begin on February 15. In July, the board further informed that these exams will be conducted for approximately 55 days and are expected to end by April 10, 2024.

As seen in the past years, the board releases date sheets or time tables around 1 to 1.5 months before the first day of examination.

Last year, date sheets were released in December-end. Exams for both classes started on February 15 but for Class 10, it ended on March 21 while Class 12 exams continued till April 5. Papers were scheduled from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

With start and tentative end date of board exams 2024 already revealed, the board is expected to follow a similar timeline this time as well.

How to download CBSE board exam date sheet 2024

Go to cbse.gov.in. Under the latest@CBSE section, the link to download Class X and Class XII date sheets will be displayed. Open the one you need. Download the PDF and check exam dates.

Ahead of theory exams, CBSE will announce more details about practical exam dates. The board will inform the start and end dates. Schools will prepare the schedule accordingly and inform students.

Meanwhile, the board has published sample question papers and marking scheme on the website cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download it and use in their preparation.

(The information provided here is based on previous years’ trends. There is no confirmation available at this time. Students should visit the CBSE website for official updates.)

