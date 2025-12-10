CBSE Board Exam 2026: Board issues important instructions for candidates appearing for Class 10 exams

Central Board of Secondary Education has issued important instructions for candidates who will be appearing for CBSE Board Exam 2026 for Class 10. Candidates can check the guidelines notice on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

This year onwards, the Board has divided Class 10 Science and Social Science question papers into different sections. For Science question paper has been divided into three sections- Section A, Section-B and Section-C. Section-A is Biology, Section-B is Chemistry and Section C is Physics. For Social Science, the question paper has been divided into four sections - Section-A, Section-B, Section-C and Section-D. Section- A is History, Section-B is Geography, Section-C is Political Science and Section-D is Economics.

CBSE in this regard has issued the instructions for candidates appearing for Class 10 board exam. The instructions are given here.

1. The candidates will divide the answer book in 03 sections in Science and 04 sections in Social Science for writing answers.

2. The reply of the question should be written only within the space identified for the concerned section only and the reply of a section should not be written or mixed with any other section.

3. If any student does such mistake, the answers will not be evaluated and no marks will be awarded for them. Also these mistakes will not be addressed even during verification or revaluation process after the results are declared.

CBSE Class 10 board exam in 2026 will be conducted from February 17, 2026 to March 10, 2026. Exams will begin with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic subjects and will end with French paper. The exam will be held in single shift - from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. However, for few subjects, the exam will be held from 10:30 to 12:30 PM.