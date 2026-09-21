CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Where, how to check Class 10, 12 timetable when out

The timetable will have exam dates, subjects, timings, and the guidelines to be followed during the exams. The details about the practical exams will also be available.

To download the exam timetable, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Click on CBSE Date Sheet 2027 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam datesheet. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, timetable, how to download and other details.