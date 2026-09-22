The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the LOC dates for the CBSE Board Examination 2027. Candidates, parents and teachers can check the official notice on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exam 2027: LOC submission to begin on September 24 at cbse.gov.in, official notice here (ANI/file)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per the official notice, the LOC submission process will begin on September 24, 2026 and will end on October 21, 2026. For Class 10, the LOC submission has opened for the first board exam to be conducted during February-March. This LOC is for the First Board Examinations of Class X, so it should be filled for all Candidates of Class X compulsorily. LOC for the Second Board Examination for Class X will be filled after the First Examination for Class X is over.

CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers 2026 released at cbse.gov.in, check SQPs and MS here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The details required for submission of the LOC for Class 10, 12 include the candidate’s full name, date of birth, gender, category, and the full names of parents or guardians with correct spellings. Schools will also have to complete subject-wise registration in accordance with the prescribed scheme of studies and upload the photograph and signature of each candidate in the specified format. Eligibility Criteria of candidates for LOC 2026-2027 Candidates sponsored are their own regular and bona fide students only. No bona fide student's name is left unsponsored. Students are not from any unauthorized/unaffiliated schools. Students are regularly attending classes in the school and fulfilling the minimum attendance norms as per the Examination Bye-laws of the Board. Students are not registered with any other School Education Board in addition to CBSE. The students are eligible to appear in the Board Examinations for classes X and XII as per the provisions of the Examination Bye-laws. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The details required for submission of the LOC for Class 10, 12 include the candidate’s full name, date of birth, gender, category, and the full names of parents or guardians with correct spellings. Schools will also have to complete subject-wise registration in accordance with the prescribed scheme of studies and upload the photograph and signature of each candidate in the specified format. Eligibility Criteria of candidates for LOC 2026-2027 Candidates sponsored are their own regular and bona fide students only. No bona fide student's name is left unsponsored. Students are not from any unauthorized/unaffiliated schools. Students are regularly attending classes in the school and fulfilling the minimum attendance norms as per the Examination Bye-laws of the Board. Students are not registered with any other School Education Board in addition to CBSE. The students are eligible to appear in the Board Examinations for classes X and XII as per the provisions of the Examination Bye-laws. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026: LOC submission for special exam in West Asian countries begins on September 22

In the case of students of Class-XII, it is essential to confirm that they have passed their Class-X examination from a recognised School Education Board only, on or before the academic year 2025.

The link for submission of the online form for Private candidates/ Second chance Compartment candidates will be made available separately.

After submission of the LOC, no request for change of subject, admission in Classes X and XII (except on transfer cases), and concessions for CWSN shall be considered by the Board. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Official Notice Here