CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: Class 10, 12 sample papers for Term I released

CBSE Board Exams 2021-22 sample papers for Class 10, 12 released. Candidates can download the sample papers through the official site of CBSE on cbseacademic.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:38 PM IST
CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: Class 10, 12 sample papers for Term I released

Central Board of Secondary Education has released the Class 10, 12 sample paper for CBSE Board Exams 2021-22. The sample paper for both Class 10, 12 has been released for Term I. Candidates can download the sample papers through the official site of CBSE on cbseacademic.nic.in. 

The sample papers have been released for all the subjects for both Class 10 and Class 12. Along with the sample papers, the Board has also released the marking scheme as well. Students can download the sample question papers and prepare for the exam. 

Direct link to download Class 12 Sample Papers

Direct link to download Class 10 Sample Papers

How to Download Class 10, 12 Sample Papers

To download the sample papers, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in.
  • Click on CBSE Board Exams 2021-22 Sample Paper link available on the top bar of the page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can download the sample paper of the subject they want to.
  • Download the sample paper and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The sample papers will help the candidates to get an idea of the pattern of the questions asked in the board examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE. 

