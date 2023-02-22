Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Important notice regarding fake sample papers released

board exams
Published on Feb 22, 2023 12:57 PM IST

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Important notice has been released by the Board regarding fake sample papers being distributed on fake website. Check complete details here.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Important notice regarding fake sample papers released (HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education has released an important notice regarding CBSE Board Exams 2023 sample papers. The official notice on circulation of fake sample papers is available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The Board in the official notice has shared the information that certain unscrupulous elements have created a link http://cbse.support/sp stating that CBSE has circulated 30 sample papers for class 10, 12 exams and that exam papers will be from these sample papers only and asking for money to download these papers.

In this regard, CBSE has urged all the stakeholders to be extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages and websites links. All the sample papers for Class 10 and Class 12 are available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in at free of cost. The Board does not charge any fees from any students or parents for downloading of sample papers.

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams for 2023 have already started on February 15, 2023. The examination will be conducted till April 5, 2023 at more than 7250 centres across the country and 26 countries abroad. More related details can be checked on the official site of CBSE.

Official Notice Here

Topics
cbse cbse exam
