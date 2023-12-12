Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board Exams 2024: Date sheet of classes 10 and 12 boards released, check timetables here

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Date sheet of classes 10 and 12 boards released, check timetables here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 12, 2023 06:45 PM IST

The press release also mentioned that competitive exams like JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet for Class 12 Board examination.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in an official notification announced the release of the date sheet for the 2024 board's examinations of classes 10 and 12.

The date sheet has been prepared by taking into consideration of avoiding more than 40,000 subjects' combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examinations of a student fall on the same date(HT File)

The date sheet has been prepared by taking into consideration of avoiding more than 40,000 subjects' combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examinations of a student fall on the same date, said Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 date sheet released, check timetable here

Class 10 Board Exam 2024 - Important Subjects Schedule

DateSubject
February 19Sanskrit
February 21Hindi
February 26English
March 2Science
March 7Social Science
March 11Mathematics Standard and Basic
Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The press release also mentioned that competitive exams like JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet for the Class 12 Board examination.

The examination is set to start at 10:30 AM (IST) and in order to ensure students have enough time to prepare for the examinations the date sheet has been issued much in advance, mentioned the press release.

Also Read: CBSE class 12th date sheet 2024 released at cbse.gov.in, check schedule here

Class 12 Board Exam 2024 -Important Subjects Schedule

Date Subject
February 15Entrepreneurship, Kokbook, Capital Market Option and Physical Activity Trainer
February 19Hindi core and Hindi elective
February 22English core, English elective and English Elective CBSE ( Functional English)
February 27Chemistry
February 29Geography
March 19Biology
March 22Political Science
March 23Accountancy
March 27Business Studies, Business Administration
March 28History
April 1Sociology
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse class 12 board examinations× board exam class 10 exam preparation
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP