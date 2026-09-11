The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official notice regarding the registration process and submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the CBSE Board Examinations 2027. Candidates, parents and teachers can check the notice on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Registration, LOC submission to begin soon at cbse.gov.in, official notice here

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As per the notice, the registration process for Classes 9 and 11 and the LOC submission for Classes 10 and 12 will begin shortly. CBSE has directed schools to keep the details of students and the subjects offered ready before the submission process begins.

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The details required include the candidate’s full name, date of birth, gender, category, and the full names of parents or guardians with correct spellings. Schools will also have to complete subject-wise registration in accordance with the prescribed scheme of studies and upload the photograph and signature of each candidate in the specified format.

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{{^usCountry}} CBSE said that delays and operational difficulties have occurred in the past because affiliated schools were unable to submit accurate personal details and information about subjects chosen by students within the stipulated timelines. Errors in data submission can affect the Board’s ability to adhere to examination schedules and ensure smooth conduct of the exams, besides causing difficulties for candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CBSE said that delays and operational difficulties have occurred in the past because affiliated schools were unable to submit accurate personal details and information about subjects chosen by students within the stipulated timelines. Errors in data submission can affect the Board’s ability to adhere to examination schedules and ensure smooth conduct of the exams, besides causing difficulties for candidates. {{/usCountry}}

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What are the challenges and issues notice by the Board?

1. Incorrect subject code/ subject filled by schools for which correction is sought after submission of data.

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2. Incorrect student/parent details filled, which also leads to correction requests from schools.

3. Non-submission of the LOC of students.

4. Non-submission of LOC within the requisite timeline.

In view of this, CBSE has advised schools to verify and keep all student details accurate and complete before submitting the LOC. Schools have also been urged to ensure that the subjects offered by students are correctly recorded to avoid errors during the examination process.

The Board has not yet announced the exact date and time of the commencement of the registration process and LOC submission for Class 9 to 12. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

Official Notice Here

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