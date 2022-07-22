CBSE Board Results 2022: Class 10, 12 pass percentage dips, girls outshine boys

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Board Results 2022. The Class 10, 12 results was announced on July 22, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in and also on cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, UMANG app. CBSE Board results 2022 live updates

This year the overall pass percentage for both Class 10, 12 has dipped compared to last year. In 2021, the Class 10 overall pass percentage was 99.04 percent, whereas this year the overall pass percentage is 94.40 percent. For Class 12 also, last year the overall pass percentage was 99.37 percent, whereas, this year the percentage has dipped to 92.71 percent.

Direct link to check Class 10 result

Direct link to check Class 12 result

However, girls have outperformed boys for both Class 10 and Class 12 this year. The overall pass percentage of girls for Class 12 result is 94.54 percent and boys is 91.25 percent. Girls have done better than boys by 3.29 percent. For Class 10, the overall girls pass percentage is 95.21 percent and boys is 93.80 percent. Girls have done better than boys by 1.41 percent.

All those candidates who have appeared for Class 10 or Class 12 board examinations can check the result through the official site of CBSE Results.