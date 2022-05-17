Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CISCE, CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: ICSE Biology, ISC Physics, CBSE papers today
Live

CISCE, CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: ICSE Biology, ISC Physics, CBSE papers today

  • CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exam 2022: CBSE Class 10 Language, Class 12 Business Studies and Administration , ICSE Biology and ISC Physics exams are scheduled for May 17.
CBSE, CISCE semester 2 exam 2022 updates
Updated on May 17, 2022 09:06 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CISCE, CBSE Term 2 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is conducting semester 2 examination for ICSE Biology (Science paper 3) and ISC Physics (paper 1) subjects on Tuesday, May 17. The ICSE Biology paper is scheduled for 11 am to 12:30 pm and the ISC Physics paper will take place from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. 

Meanwhile, the Central board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term 2 examination for some minor papers of Class 10 and Business Studies, Business Administration papers of Class 12. CBSE exams will begin at 10:30 am. 

Paper analysis and students' reaction will be available after the papers end. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 17 May 2022 09:06 AM

    ICSE Biology sem 2 paper pattern

    As per the specimen paper, maximum marks in Biology is 40. There are 2 sections in the paper – A and B. All questions in section A are compulsory but students need to answer only three from section B.

    There is one question and 10 sub-questions in section A for a total of 10 marks. In section B there are 5 questions and sub questions carrying 10 marks each.

  • Tue, 17 May 2022 08:32 AM

    ISC Physics specimen paper

    To download ISC sem 2 Physics specimen paper, click here

  • Tue, 17 May 2022 08:09 AM

    ICSE Biology sem 2 specimen paper

    Here is the link to download ICSE Biology semester 2 specimen paper:

    Sem 2 specimen paper: ICSE Biology (Science paper 3).

  • Tue, 17 May 2022 07:55 AM

    ICSE, ISC specimen papers

    CISCE students can download ICSE Biology and ISC Physics specimen papers from cisce.org.

  • Tue, 17 May 2022 07:54 AM

    CBSE term 2 sample paper and more on cbseacademic.nic.in

    For sample papers of CBSE term 2 exams, marking scheme, syllabus and question bank, students can check the board's academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in. 

  • Tue, 17 May 2022 07:49 AM

    CBSE, CISCE term 2 exams 2022

    Papers that will be held on May 17:

    CBSE Class 10: Minor language papers

    Class 12: Business Studies, Business Administration

    ICSE: Biology (Science paper 3)

    ISC: Physics (paper 1) 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cisce board exams
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.