CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 begin today for over 38 lakh students

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10 and Class 12 final exams for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students begins today, February 15. On the first day of examination, Class 10 students will write Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang and Sherpa papers and Class 12 students will appear for the Entrepreneurship paper. CBSE board exams 2023 live updates.

Over 38 lakh students will take board exams this year. These include 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 students. CBSE has identified 7,250 test centres across the country and in 26 countries abroad to hold these exams.

Class 10 final exams will end on March 21 and Class 12 exams will continue till April 5.

CBSE Class 10 final exams will be held for 76 and Class 12 final exams will be held for 115 subjects.

Admit cards for CBSE board exams were issued last week and students can collect it from their schools.

Both Class 10 and 12 board exams will begin at 10:30 am and no candidate is allowed to enter the exam venue after 10 am, CBSE said, adding that all candidates must wear uniform and identity card and carry the printout of admit cards.

After years of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE is going to hold board exams in the conventional manner for the first time.

In 2022, board had to move to a two-term system for board exams and the year before that, it went for an alternative assessment scheme.