Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: BSEB Matric exam, Kerala SSLC hall tickets today

board exams
Published on Feb 14, 2023 12:14 PM IST

Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: BSEB Bihar board Matric exam analysis, Kerala SSLC admit card and more.

ByHT Education Desk
Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Class 10 or Matric board exam in Bihar started today, February 14. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct Matric exams till February 22. Meanwhile, admit cards or hall tickets for Kerala SSLC (Class 10) final exams will also be issued today.

ISC (Class 12) final exams started on February 13. On the second day of exam – February 14 – students will write the English Paper 2 (Literature in English) exam.

Class 10 and Class 12 final exams of CBSE will begin tomorrow, February 15. CBSE admit cards for board exams are available on cbse.gov.in. On the first day of CBSE Class 10 board exams, Thai, Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang and Sherpa papers will be held.

For CBSE students, the Entrepreneurship paper is scheduled for February 15.

Follow this blog for all the latest updates on board exams across the country.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 14, 2023 12:14 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Matric exam 2023 underway

    BSEB is conducting Bihar Board Class 10 or Matric final exam from today, February 14. On the first day of exams, students are appearing for the Maths (110) paper in the morning shift and for Maths (210) in the second shift.

Topics
bseb board exams bihar + 1 more

UP Board Admit Card 2023 Released: How to download Class 10, 12 hall tickets

board exams
Published on Feb 14, 2023 12:27 PM IST

UP Board Admit Card 2023 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

UP Board Admit Card 2023 Released: How to download Class 10, 12 hall tickets
UP Board Admit Card 2023 Released: How to download Class 10, 12 hall tickets
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
board exams
WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: Admit card for WBBSE Class 10 exams releasing today

board exams
Published on Feb 13, 2023 08:58 AM IST

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: WBBSE will issue Madhyamik or Class 10 final exam admit cards today, February 13.

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: Admit card for WBBSE Class 10 exams releasing today(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: Admit card for WBBSE Class 10 exams releasing today(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
ISC (Class 12) board exam 2023 begins today; Check important guidelines by CISCE

board exams
Published on Feb 13, 2023 08:17 AM IST

On the first day of ISC board exams, students will write the English paper 1 or the English language paper. Check exam day guidelines here.

ISC (Class 12) board exam 2023 begins today; Check important guidelines by CISCE
ISC (Class 12) board exam 2023 begins today; Check important guidelines by CISCE
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
JKBOSE class 10th,12th date sheet released at jkbose.nic.in, details here

board exams
Published on Feb 11, 2023 02:14 PM IST

JKBOSE class 10th, class 11th and class 12th date sheet released at jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE class 10th,12th date sheet released at jkbose.nic.in,(HT)
JKBOSE class 10th,12th date sheet released at jkbose.nic.in,(HT)
ByHT Education Desk
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023: How to download TSBIE admit cards at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

board exams
Published on Feb 08, 2023 02:10 PM IST

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023 will release in due course of time. Candidates can download the TSBIE admit cards for 1st and 2nd year through the steps given below.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023: How to download TSBIE admit cards at tsbie.cgg.gov.in(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023: How to download TSBIE admit cards at tsbie.cgg.gov.in(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE Admit Card 2023 for Class 10, 12 out at cbse.gov.in, download link here

board exams
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 08:42 PM IST

CBSE Admit Card 2023 for Class 10, 12 has been released. Schools can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

CBSE Admit Card 2023 for Class 10, 12 out at cbse.gov.in, download link here
CBSE Admit Card 2023 for Class 10, 12 out at cbse.gov.in, download link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 admit cards out on cbse.gov.in

board exams
Updated on Feb 08, 2023 01:38 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 admit card has been issued on cbse.gov.in. Live updates here.

CBSE Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 admit cards out on cbse.gov.in(HT file)
CBSE Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 admit cards out on cbse.gov.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2023 to be available on February 13, notice here

board exams
Published on Feb 07, 2023 05:55 PM IST

WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2023 to be available on February 13 to the Heads of the Institute. Candidates can check the complete details below.

WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2023 to be available on February 13, notice here (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2023 to be available on February 13, notice here (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: BSEB changes reporting time for Class 10 exams

board exams
Published on Feb 07, 2023 03:00 PM IST

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: BSEB said that for first shift exams scheduled to begin at 9:30 am, students are required to report at 9 am and for the afternoon shift papers which will begin at 1:45 pm, they have to reach the exam venue at 1:15 pm.

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: BSEB changes reporting time for Class 10 exams(Sanchit Khanna/HT file/For representation)
Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: BSEB changes reporting time for Class 10 exams(Sanchit Khanna/HT file/For representation)
ByHT Education Desk
Maharashtra Board SSC hall ticket released at mahahsscboard.in

board exams
Published on Feb 06, 2023 05:41 PM IST

Maharashtra Board SSC admit cards are available on the official website at www.mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra Board SSC hall ticket released at mahahsscboard.in
Maharashtra Board SSC hall ticket released at mahahsscboard.in
ByHT Education Desk
BSEH 2023 revised date sheet released at bseh.org.in, check here

board exams
Published on Feb 03, 2023 01:11 PM IST

Board of School Education, Haryana has released the revised datasheet for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

BSEH 2023 revised date sheet released at bseh.org.in(HT File Photo)
BSEH 2023 revised date sheet released at bseh.org.in(HT File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk
UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th admit cards soon on upmsp.edu.in

board exams
Updated on Feb 02, 2023 01:42 PM IST

UP Board Exam 2023 Admit Card: Students can visit the board website, upmsp.edu.in, for information regarding Class 10, 12 admit cards.

UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th admit cards soon on upmsp.edu.in (HT PHOTO)
UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th admit cards soon on upmsp.edu.in (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
APOSS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Datesheet: AP Open School SSC, Inter timetable out

board exams
Published on Feb 01, 2023 06:45 PM IST

APOSS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Datesheet has been released. Candidates can check the SSC, Inter timetable below.

APOSS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Datesheet: AP Open School SSC, Inter timetable out (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
APOSS Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Datesheet: AP Open School SSC, Inter timetable out (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
JAC Jharkhand Class 12th admit card 2023 out at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, link here

board exams
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:47 PM IST

JAC Jharkhand Class 12th Admit Card 2023: JAC Inter admit cards are available for download on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacinter-online.com.

JAC Jharkhand Class 12th Inter admit card 2023 released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in(JAC official website)
JAC Jharkhand Class 12th Inter admit card 2023 released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in(JAC official website)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
