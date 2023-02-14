Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: BSEB Matric exam, Kerala SSLC hall tickets today

Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Class 10 or Matric board exam in Bihar started today, February 14. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct Matric exams till February 22. Meanwhile, admit cards or hall tickets for Kerala SSLC (Class 10) final exams will also be issued today.

ISC (Class 12) final exams started on February 13. On the second day of exam – February 14 – students will write the English Paper 2 (Literature in English) exam.

Class 10 and Class 12 final exams of CBSE will begin tomorrow, February 15. CBSE admit cards for board exams are available on cbse.gov.in. On the first day of CBSE Class 10 board exams, Thai, Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang and Sherpa papers will be held.

For CBSE students, the Entrepreneurship paper is scheduled for February 15.

