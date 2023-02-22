CBSE flags fake sample papers saying questions will be asked from those

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a public warning regarding fake sample question papers for Class 10 and 12 board exams that are under way.

The board said a fake website, cbse.support/sp, has circulated 30 sample papers and claimed that questions will be asked from these papers only.

The website shows the name of the owner as “rajkumar.kanodia@gmail.com” as checked by HT Education. Trying to open these papers, it redirects to an app on Google PlayStore named NODIA. Following the advisory from CBSE, students and parents are advised to use caution while opening the website or the app.

In the notice, CBSE said, “It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements have created a link http://cbse.support/sp stating that CBSE has circulated 30 sample papers for class 10, 12 exams and that exam papers will be from these sample papers only and asking for money to download these papers.”

“All stakeholders are hereby cautioned to be extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages and websites links. Sample papers are available on CBSE website www.cbse.gov.in at free of cost. The Board does not charge any fees from any students or parents for downloading of sample papers. For any information and updates stakeholders may visit Board official website www.cbse.gov.in only,” it added.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams started on February 15. This year, around 38 lakh students are appearing in board exams. These include 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 students.

