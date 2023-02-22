Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE flags fake sample papers saying questions will be asked from those

CBSE flags fake sample papers saying questions will be asked from those

board exams
Published on Feb 22, 2023 01:25 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023: The board said a fake website, cbse.support/sp, has circulated 30 sample papers and claimed that questions will be asked from these papers only.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: Board flags website sharing fake sample papers(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: Board flags website sharing fake sample papers(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Bishal Kalita , New Delhi

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a public warning regarding fake sample question papers for Class 10 and 12 board exams that are under way.

The board said a fake website, cbse.support/sp, has circulated 30 sample papers and claimed that questions will be asked from these papers only.

The website shows the name of the owner as “rajkumar.kanodia@gmail.com” as checked by HT Education. Trying to open these papers, it redirects to an app on Google PlayStore named NODIA. Following the advisory from CBSE, students and parents are advised to use caution while opening the website or the app.

In the notice, CBSE said, “It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements have created a link http://cbse.support/sp stating that CBSE has circulated 30 sample papers for class 10, 12 exams and that exam papers will be from these sample papers only and asking for money to download these papers.”

“All stakeholders are hereby cautioned to be extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages and websites links. Sample papers are available on CBSE website www.cbse.gov.in at free of cost. The Board does not charge any fees from any students or parents for downloading of sample papers. For any information and updates stakeholders may visit Board official website www.cbse.gov.in only,” it added.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams started on February 15. This year, around 38 lakh students are appearing in board exams. These include 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 students.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse board exams fake + 1 more
cbse board exams fake
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out