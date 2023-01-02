Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical exams begin today, see details

CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical exams begin today, see details

Published on Jan 02, 2023 08:08 AM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2023: These exams can continue till February 14, a day before the start of theory papers.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Class 10 and 12 Practical exams 2023 at schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin today, January 2. These exams can continue till February 14, a day before the start of theory papers. Live updates on CBSE board exams 2023.

CBSE did not publish a detailed date sheet for Practical exams and therefore, students need to contact their schools to know detailed information on date and time for these exams.

In a notice issued recently, CBSE has asked schools to make proper arrangements to hold Practical exams. It has asked schools to take into consideration the JEE Main test while fixing dates of Practicals, as the first session of the engineering entrance exam is scheduled between Class 12 practical exams.

The board has also updated the date sheet for Class 12 theory exams. The exams scheduled for April 4 will be held on March 27 instead, it said.

During the Practical exams/Internal Assessment/Project work, students need to follow all the guidelines set by CBSE and schools to avoid any discrepancy.

While these exams for most of the schools will be held in January-February, CBSE had allowed schools located in winter-bound areas to hold practicals in November-December.

