CBSE 2023 LIVE: Class 10, 12 datesheet, admit card, exam dates latest updates
CBSE Board 2023 Datesheet Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Board Exam 2023 datesheet likely soon. The Class 10, 12 time table will be available to appearing candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The datesheet will carry exam dates, timing and other exam instructions for CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023.
As per past trends, the Board will likely release the date sheet of Class 10, 12 this month. CBSE has already announced that final exams for these classes will begin on February 15, 2023 and going by the previous year trends, they release the time table 1.5-2 months ahead of the exam.
The Board has released the practical exams schedule. As per the schedule, the Class 10, 12 practical exams will begin from January 2, 2023 onwards. Candidates can check the exam dates, date sheet, admit card, practical exam instructions and other details latest updates below.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 29, 2022 06:48 PM IST
CBSE Time Table: COVID protocols to be followed
The schools conducting Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments shall ensure that all instructions of the Central/State Governments, Local Bodies, and other Statutory Organizations related to the COVID pandemic are observed to the full extent.
To avoid crowding and social distancing, the schools may consider splitting the group/batch of students into sub-groups of 10 students each. The first group of 10 students may attend the lab work while the other may do pen & paperwork and viceversa.
Dec 29, 2022 06:46 PM IST
CBSE Result: After exams are over
CBSE Result will be announced for Class 10, 12 after the exams are over. This year the CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted only once. The result when announced will be available on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in websites.
Dec 29, 2022 06:41 PM IST
CBSE Practical Exam: Begins next week
CBSE Practical Exam for Class 10, 12 will begin next week from January 2, 2022 onwards. The last practical exam will be conducted on February 14, 2023.
Dec 29, 2022 06:36 PM IST
CBSE Exam Time Table: 15 minutes extra time to read question papers
In addition to the time for writing answers, which is 3 hours for most papers, CBSE board exam students get 15 minutes extra to read question paper and instructions. They are not allowed to attempt the paper during this time.
Dec 29, 2022 06:32 PM IST
CBSE Exam Schedule: Important websites
For date sheet: cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in
For SQP: cbseacademic.nic.in
For result: results.cbse.nic.in
Dec 29, 2022 06:26 PM IST
CBSE Exam: How to download date sheet
Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Click on CBSE Datesheet Class 12 2023 link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Dec 29, 2022 06:21 PM IST
CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Pariksha pe Charcha registration ends tomorrow
CBSE has asked schools to register board exam students for PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. “Schools are requested to…ensure maximum registration of students in the online creative writing competition conducted at http://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023/ from 25th November, 2022 to 30th December, 2022 to avail the chance of being selected for this event," the board said.
Dec 29, 2022 06:17 PM IST
CBSE Date Sheet: Important update
CBSE Board has not updated anything as when Class 10, 12 board exam date sheet will be released. Candidates who will appear for the examination are advised to keep a check on the official website for details.
Dec 29, 2022 06:12 PM IST
CBSE Data Sheet: What we know so far
Dec 29, 2022 06:06 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Exam Dates: What past trends suggests
Dec 29, 2022 06:01 PM IST
CBSE Class 12: Practical exam begins on January 2
Dec 29, 2022 05:56 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 Exam Dates: Where to check time table
Dec 29, 2022 05:53 PM IST
CBSE Class 10: Exam begins February 15
