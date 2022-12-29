CBSE 2023 LIVE: Class 10, 12 datesheet, admit card, exam dates latest updates

CBSE Board 2023 Datesheet Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Board Exam 2023 datesheet likely soon. The Class 10, 12 time table will be available to appearing candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The datesheet will carry exam dates, timing and other exam instructions for CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023.

As per past trends, the Board will likely release the date sheet of Class 10, 12 this month. CBSE has already announced that final exams for these classes will begin on February 15, 2023 and going by the previous year trends, they release the time table 1.5-2 months ahead of the exam.

The Board has released the practical exams schedule. As per the schedule, the Class 10, 12 practical exams will begin from January 2, 2023 onwards. Candidates can check the exam dates, date sheet, admit card, practical exam instructions and other details latest updates below.