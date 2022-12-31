CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 12 datesheet revised, new timetable at cbse.gov.in

Central Board of Secondary Education has revised CBSE Board Exams 2023 dates. The Class 12 datesheet has been revised and the new time table is available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

As per the revised schedule, in the Class 12 date sheet, the exams falling on April 4, 2023 have been shifted to March 27, 2023. Accordingly, the revised date sheet dated December 30, 2022 of Class 12 is available on the official website. The Class 10 date sheet remains the same that was issued on December 29, 2022.

The Class 10 or Secondary exam date sheet will begin on February 15 and will end on March 21, 2023. The Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will begin on February 15 and will end on April 5, 2023. The examination for Class 10, 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

Students appearing for Class 10, 12 exams will get 15 minutes of extra time for reading question papers. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

