CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE Board results

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 in due course of time. Before the declaration of results, CBSE will announce the date of time of CBSE Board Results 2023.

Candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams in the country and abroad can check their results on various platforms- websites, mobile app and also through SMS. The official website to check cbse results is cbseresults.nic.in along with official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

This year CBSE Board exams 2023 started on February 14, 2023 for both Class 10 and Class 12. The Class 10 board exam ended on March 21 and Class 12 exam concluded on April 5, 2023. A total of 38,83,710 students – 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 – were eligible to appear in this year’s exams. Follow this blog for latest updates on result date and time, websites to check, toppers, pass percentage and other details.