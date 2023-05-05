Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on Class 10th and 12th results
Live

CBSE Board Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on Class 10th and 12th results

board exams
Updated on May 05, 2023 01:58 PM IST

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates:

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates
CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE Board Result 2023 in due course of time. The Class 10th and 12th results can be checked by candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in and on cbse.gov.in. 

The Board is expected to release CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 results on the same day. CBSE may not announce the toppers name this year as a measure to avoid unhealthy competition among students. Only merit certificates will be issued to candidates to have appeared for the Class 10, 12 examination.

Candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams in the country and abroad can check their results on various platforms- websites, mobile app and also through SMS. Apart from the websites mentioned above, the other official website to check cbse results is cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on result date and time, websites to check, pass percentage and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 05, 2023 01:58 PM IST

    CBSE Result 2023 How to download marksheet

    Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in

    Click on the link for Class X/Class XII results

    Enter your roll number, school number and date of birth

    Submit and view the results

  • May 05, 2023 01:39 PM IST

    CBSE marking scheme: Available here 

    CBSE marking scheme is available below. 

    Direct link to check CBSE marking scheme Class 12

  • May 05, 2023 01:18 PM IST

    10th class result 2023 check online: Where to check 

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

  • May 05, 2023 12:45 PM IST

    CBSE results 2023: Steps of websites t check

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

  • May 05, 2023 12:28 PM IST

    How to download CBSE marksheet?

    CBSE marksheet can be downloaded by all appeared candidates from the official website of CBSE after the declaration of results. The marksheet which will be available on the website is provisional marksheet and original marksheet will be available from their respective schools. 

  • May 05, 2023 12:02 PM IST

    How to check cbse result?

    Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in

    Click on the link for Class X/Class XII results

    Enter your roll number, school number and date of birth

    Submit and view the results

  • May 05, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    FAQ: What if I am unable to pass in one subject in CBSE result 2023?

    Incase a student is not able to qualify in one subject in CBSE result 2023, he or she can appear for the compartment exam. The details of compartment exam will be available after the declaration of results. 

  • May 05, 2023 11:52 AM IST

    What is the expected CBSE 10th Result Date and Time?

    There is no official update on when CBSE 10th result will be announced. But as per various media reports, the results are expected to release in May 2023. However, official confirmation on the same is awaited. 

  • May 05, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    What is the CBSE 10th result 2023 passing criteria?

    Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 exam will have to score 33 percent aggregate in 5 or more subjects to pass in CBSE 10th Results 2023. 

  • May 05, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    CBSE Grading System For CBSE Class 10th, 12th

    CBSE Grading System For CBSE Class 10th, 12th is available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

  • May 05, 2023 11:37 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result Topper List: Not releasing 

    CBSE will not announce names of board exam toppers for both Class 10 and 12 as a measure to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, like last year, the board is expected to issue merit certificates to the top 0.1 percent students who score highest marks in different subjects.

  • May 05, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    Links To Check 10th CBSE Result 2023

    results.cbse.nic.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    digilocker.gov.in

    DigiLocker app

    UMANG app

  • May 05, 2023 11:27 AM IST

    CBSE 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: Not announced yet 

    CBSE 12th Result 2023 Date & Time has not been announced yet. The results date is expected to be announced by CBSE before the declaration of results. Keep checking this space for latest updates. 

  • May 05, 2023 11:23 AM IST

    CBSE 10th Result 2023 Date & Time: Awaited 

    CBSE 10th Result 2023 Date & Time is awaited. The Board has not released any notice or made any announcement regarding the release date of Class 10 results. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse results cbse board exam result + 1 more

CBSE Board Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on Class 10th and 12th results

board exams
Updated on May 05, 2023 01:39 PM IST

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates:

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Date: GBSHSE Class 12 results releasing on May 6

board exams
Published on May 04, 2023 07:51 PM IST

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 date has been announced. GBSHSE Class 12 results will release on May 6, 2023.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Date: GBSHSE Class 12 results releasing on May 6(HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: KSEAB Class 10 results likely next week

board exams
Published on May 04, 2023 04:32 PM IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 is expected to release next week. Candidates can check KSEAB Class 10 results at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: KSEAB Class 10 results likely next week(Hindustan Time Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE Result 2023 LIVE: List of websites for CBSE Class 10, 12 board results

board exams
Updated on May 05, 2023 01:51 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Live: Latest Updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

board exams
Published on May 03, 2023 02:24 PM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable has been released. Candidates can download the datesheet through the direct link given below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AP SSC Results 2023: How, where to check Andhra Pradesh 10th result

board exams
Published on May 03, 2023 12:39 PM IST

AP SSC Results 2023 will be announced in due course of time. Candidates can check the list of websites and steps to check Andhra Pradesh 10th result below.

AP SSC Results 2023: How, where to check Andhra Pradesh 10th result (PTI)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

MP Board Results 2023 for 10th, 12th only after May 20, says official

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 04:49 PM IST

MP Board Results 2023 will be announced after May 20, 2023 for Class 10, 12. MPBSE official have confirmed the date.

MP Board Results 2023 for 10th, 12th only after May 20, says official(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TS Inter Result 2023 LIVE: TSBIE 1st & 2nd year results awaited

board exams
Updated on May 05, 2023 12:41 PM IST

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: TSBIE will announce IPE 1st, 2nd year results on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. Check updates below.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates(HT file photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GSEB HSC Result 2023: 65.58% students pass Gujarat Board Class 12th Results

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 09:25 AM IST

GSEB HSC Result 2023 has been declared. 65.58 percent students have passed Gujarat Board Class 12th Results.

GSEB HSC Result 2023: …% students pass Gujarat Board Class 12th Results(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GUJCET 2023 Result released at gseb.org, get link

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 09:05 AM IST

Candidates can check the GUJCET 2023 results on the official website at gseb.org.

GUJCET 2023 Result released at gseb.org, (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk

GUJCET Result 2023 released at gseb.org, know how to check

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 09:04 AM IST

Candidates can check Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 results on gseb.org.

GUJCET Result 2023 released at gseb.org, know how to check(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

GSEB Gujarat 12th Science Stream Result 2023: How to check HSC results at gseb.org

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 09:03 AM IST

GSEB Gujarat 12th Science Stream Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check results at gseb.org.

GSEB Gujarat 12th Science Stream Result 2023: How to check HSC results at gseb.org(HT File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 out at gseb.org; direct link here

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 09:02 AM IST

Gujarat Board 12th HSC Science stream Result 2023 released at gseb.org.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 out at gseb.org; direct link here(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Gujarat Board 12th HSC Science Stream Result 2023 declared at gseb.org

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 09:00 AM IST

GSEB has announced the class 12th or HSC board examination result for science stream today.

Gujarat Board 12th HSC Science Stream Result 2023 declared at gseb.org(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

GSEB Gujarat HSC (12th) Science stream results out at gseb.org

board exams
Updated on May 02, 2023 09:08 AM IST

Students can check their results on the official website, gseb.org and via WhatsApp, once it is announced.

GSEB to announce Gujarat HSC (12th) Science stream results today
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out