CBSE Board Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on Class 10th and 12th results
CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates:
CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE Board Result 2023 in due course of time. The Class 10th and 12th results can be checked by candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in and on cbse.gov.in.
The Board is expected to release CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 results on the same day. CBSE may not announce the toppers name this year as a measure to avoid unhealthy competition among students. Only merit certificates will be issued to candidates to have appeared for the Class 10, 12 examination.
Candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams in the country and abroad can check their results on various platforms- websites, mobile app and also through SMS. Apart from the websites mentioned above, the other official website to check cbse results is cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on result date and time, websites to check, pass percentage and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
May 05, 2023 01:58 PM IST
CBSE Result 2023 How to download marksheet
Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in
Click on the link for Class X/Class XII results
Enter your roll number, school number and date of birth
Submit and view the results
May 05, 2023 01:39 PM IST
CBSE marking scheme: Available here
CBSE marking scheme is available below.
May 05, 2023 01:18 PM IST
10th class result 2023 check online: Where to check
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
May 05, 2023 12:45 PM IST
CBSE results 2023: Steps of websites t check
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
May 05, 2023 12:28 PM IST
How to download CBSE marksheet?
CBSE marksheet can be downloaded by all appeared candidates from the official website of CBSE after the declaration of results. The marksheet which will be available on the website is provisional marksheet and original marksheet will be available from their respective schools.
May 05, 2023 12:02 PM IST
May 05, 2023 11:57 AM IST
FAQ: What if I am unable to pass in one subject in CBSE result 2023?
Incase a student is not able to qualify in one subject in CBSE result 2023, he or she can appear for the compartment exam. The details of compartment exam will be available after the declaration of results.
May 05, 2023 11:52 AM IST
What is the expected CBSE 10th Result Date and Time?
There is no official update on when CBSE 10th result will be announced. But as per various media reports, the results are expected to release in May 2023. However, official confirmation on the same is awaited.
May 05, 2023 11:47 AM IST
What is the CBSE 10th result 2023 passing criteria?
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 exam will have to score 33 percent aggregate in 5 or more subjects to pass in CBSE 10th Results 2023.
May 05, 2023 11:43 AM IST
CBSE Grading System For CBSE Class 10th, 12th
CBSE Grading System For CBSE Class 10th, 12th is available on the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.
May 05, 2023 11:37 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 Result Topper List: Not releasing
CBSE will not announce names of board exam toppers for both Class 10 and 12 as a measure to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, like last year, the board is expected to issue merit certificates to the top 0.1 percent students who score highest marks in different subjects.
May 05, 2023 11:32 AM IST
Links To Check 10th CBSE Result 2023
results.cbse.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
DigiLocker app
UMANG app
May 05, 2023 11:27 AM IST
CBSE 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: Not announced yet
CBSE 12th Result 2023 Date & Time has not been announced yet. The results date is expected to be announced by CBSE before the declaration of results. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
May 05, 2023 11:23 AM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2023 Date & Time: Awaited
CBSE 10th Result 2023 Date & Time is awaited. The Board has not released any notice or made any announcement regarding the release date of Class 10 results.