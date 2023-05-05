CBSE Board Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on Class 10th and 12th results

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE Board Result 2023 in due course of time. The Class 10th and 12th results can be checked by candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in and on cbse.gov.in.

The Board is expected to release CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 results on the same day. CBSE may not announce the toppers name this year as a measure to avoid unhealthy competition among students. Only merit certificates will be issued to candidates to have appeared for the Class 10, 12 examination.

Candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams in the country and abroad can check their results on various platforms- websites, mobile app and also through SMS. Apart from the websites mentioned above, the other official website to check cbse results is cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on result date and time, websites to check, pass percentage and other details.