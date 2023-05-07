Home / Education / Exam Results / NEET 2023 Live Updates: Exam today; Dress code, items allowed, admit card link
NEET 2023 Live Updates: Exam today; Dress code, items allowed, admit card link

exam results
Updated on May 07, 2023 10:39 AM IST

NEET 2023 Live Updates: The medical entrance test is scheduled for 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Check details below.

NEET 2023 Live Updates
NEET 2023 Live Updates((PTI/For representation))
ByHT Education Desk
NEET 2023 News Live Updates: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 is scheduled for today, May 7. The exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm across the country and overseas. However, in Manipur, NEET 2023 has been postponed in view of the current law and order situation of the state. 

Candidates must reach the exam venue as per the reporting time given on their NEET admit cards. They must follow the NEET dress code and other instructions given on the admit card. 

This year, over 20 lakh aspirants of undergraduate medical courses are eligible to take NEET UG, as informed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). 

Analysis of NEET 2023 paper, students' reactions and other key details on the exam will be shared in this live blog after the exam is over. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 07, 2023 10:39 AM IST

    NEET 2023 paper analysis

    Analysis of the NEET UG question paper will be shared with candidates after 5:20 pm, when the exam is over. 

  • May 07, 2023 09:40 AM IST

    NEET 2023 dress code

    Candidates are advised to wear light colored clothes with half sleeves. Avoid footwear with thick soles and closed footwear like shoes. Instead, go for sandals or sleepers. 

  • May 07, 2023 08:53 AM IST

    NEET 2023 paper timings

    NEET 2023 will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Candidates must reach the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on admit cards. 

  • May 07, 2023 08:27 AM IST

    NEET 2023 admit card link

    Here's the direct link to download NEET 2023 admit card.

  • May 07, 2023 08:26 AM IST

    NEET 2023 exam today

    National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting NEET UG 2023 today, May 7, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.

