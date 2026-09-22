The Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Class 10 and 12 sample papers for 2026. Candidates who want to check and download the sample question papers and marking schemes for classes 10 and 12 can find the link through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers 2026 released at cbse.gov.in, check SQPs and MS here

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As per the official notice, the , SQPs give a broad understanding of the question paper design and need to be used for classroom teaching and learning activities with an overall focus on promoting the application of concepts in real-life.

Direct link to download CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers 2026

CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers 2026: How to download

To download the sample papers, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where the Class 10 and Class 12 link will be available. Click on the link and the sample paper will open. Download the sample paper of marking scheme link available on the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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{{^usCountry}} There is no change in the question paper design and assessment pattern for the Academic Session 2026-27. The passing criteria will remain the same as those applicable during the Academic Session 2025-26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is no change in the question paper design and assessment pattern for the Academic Session 2026-27. The passing criteria will remain the same as those applicable during the Academic Session 2025-26. {{/usCountry}}

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CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026: LOC submission for special exam in West Asian countries begins on September 22

The Board has not yet released the datesheet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of CBSE.