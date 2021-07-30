Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE class 10 results likely be declared by next week: CBSE Exam Controller
board exams

CBSE class 10 results likely be declared by next week: CBSE Exam Controller

After declaring the Class 12 examination results on Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to announce the Class 10 board exam results by next week.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 10:04 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result 2021: Speaking to ANI, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, "We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week."(cbse.nic.in)

After declaring the Class 12 examination results on Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to announce the Class 10 board exam results by next week.

Speaking to ANI, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, "We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week."

However, Bhardwaj did not confirm the date and time to declare the CBSE class 10 board results 2021.

The CBSE Exam Controller also informed that the examination board has created a scheme in which it will conduct more than one exam.

"We have created a scheme in which we will conduct more than one exam. On the basis of those numbers, we will be able to deliver exam results on time in case of any pandemic-like situation in the future," Bhardwaj said.

Meanwhile, CBSE had earlier declared that academic session 2021-22 of class 10th and 12th will be divided into two terms with approximately 50 per cent syllabus in each term and exams will be conducted at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared results for class 12 board examinations.

The results were declared at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The examination was scheduled to be held in May but was cancelled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

This year, the CBSE 12th results have been prepared in an alternative way as board exams could not be held this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The board had adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the result.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse 10th result board exam result
TRENDING NEWS

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?

MS Dhoni’s new haircut sparks mixed reactions. Pictures go viral
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP