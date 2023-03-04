CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2023: Students say ‘paper lengthy’, reactions here

In Lucknow, CBSE class 10 students found their science paper to be little lengthy but based on NCERT syllabus. Overall they were happy and sarisfied after writing the exam.

Vikalp and Kunal, students of GD Goenka School, Lucknow said it was a bit lengthy. All the 3 sets were as per their preparations stictly based on NCERT syllabus, though it was lengthy, yet they managed to complete it. The level of questions was not very difficult.

Shreya, Dhruv, Riya, Kaushiki, Rudra and Satyam from the sane school found the paper easy. Mahi and Umar were happy as they completed the paper timely and correctly.

Sanjana said that she was nervous before the Science paper but now she is very happy as the paper went very well.

Anshika also felt that it was a lengthy paper except some questions which needed more Comprehension.

Shivendra Singh, a student at Lucknow Public School in south city said that question paper was easy and those who did preparation from NCERT books was enough to solve the paper. MCQs were conceptual based somewhere word play was there but nothing beyond the NCERT.

Aditi Mishra another student of LPS south city said that question paper was easy but quite lengthy. Subjective questions are easy while MCQs are competency based.

Sanskriti Shukla of LPS south city said that question paper was moderate to easy. Subjective questions were easy to understand while objective questions are not direct need to read in all options carefully.

Prince Raj of LPS Sector said Question paper was easy but quite lengthy but questions are based on NCERT and Exemplar

Sabita Pokhrel, Science teacher at Lucknow Public School, South city felt that

Question paper waa completely based on NCERT and was moderate. Subjective questions were conceptual based while objective questions were competency based. Students who have well prepared with NCERT book, can easily attempt all questions. Questions are the combination of application based, conceptual based, knowledge based, analytical based in paper.

She said, "Most of the questions are based on the importation portion of the chapter and question paper is exactly same pattern of sample paper released by CBSE."

Overall it was a standard paper, a bit lengthy, but based on NCERT syllabus and easy for the students who have practised through the sample papers.