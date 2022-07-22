CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022: List of websites to check 10th results

CBSE Class 10th Term 2 Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced term 2 and final results of Class 10 board examination, 2022. CBSE results is available on the official website of CBSE results where students can go and login with their roll number and school code to view marks sheets. CBSE Term 2 result 2022 live updates

Direct link to check results

These are the websites for CBSE term 2 results 2022:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

In addition to these, students can also use the DigiLocker app and UMANG app to check CBSE results.

How to check CBSE Class 10 term 2 result 2022

Go to the CBSE result portal: cbseresults.nic.in

On the homepage, find and click on the link for CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results.

Enter your roll number and school code and submit

Check and download scorecards

CBSE Class 10 term 2 exams were held from April 26 to May 24 and Class 12 exams took place from April 26 to June 15. Term 1 exams were held in November, December last year and results have already been declared.

Meanwhile, CBSE has launched the Pariksha Sangam portal, which will act as a one-stop destination for all exam-related activities.