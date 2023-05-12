Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: CBSE 10th results declared at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: CBSE 10th results declared at cbseresults.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 12, 2023 01:24 PM IST

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 has been declared. CBSE 10th results can be checked at cbseresults.nic.in.

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Class 10th Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in and other websites. CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: CBSE 10th results declared at cbseresults.nic.in(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: CBSE 10th results declared at cbseresults.nic.in(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)

A total of 38,83,710 students – 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 – were eligible to appear in this year’s exams, as per information shared by CBSE. The Class 10, 12 results can be checked by candidates on website, on mobile, through SMS, via Digilocker and also from some official apps.

Direct link to check results here 

CBSE Result 2023 Live Updates

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check their results through these simple steps given below.

· Visit the official site of CBSE at cbseresult.nic.in.

· Click on CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To check CBSE results, students will have to use their roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse result cbse results cbse board exam result cbse board exam result + 3 more
cbse result cbse results cbse board exam result cbse board exam result + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out