Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Class 10th Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for CBSE Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official site of CBSE at cbse.nic.in and other websites. CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Live Updates CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: CBSE 10th results declared at cbseresults.nic.in(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)

A total of 38,83,710 students – 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 – were eligible to appear in this year’s exams, as per information shared by CBSE. The Class 10, 12 results can be checked by candidates on website, on mobile, through SMS, via Digilocker and also from some official apps.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check their results through these simple steps given below.

· Visit the official site of CBSE at cbseresult.nic.in.

· Click on CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To check CBSE results, students will have to use their roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.