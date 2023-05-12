Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: CBSE Class 10 result releasing today at cbse.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 12, 2023 01:10 PM IST

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 will be declared today. CNSE Class 10 results will be available soon at cbse.gov.in.

Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 today,. The Class 10 results will be announced on May 12, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check their results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

There are other websites to check results as well which includes cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Apart from the websites, the results can be checked on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams started on February 14. Class 10 exams ended on March 21 and Class 12 exams continued till April 5. This year around 38 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam for Class 10, 12.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

· Visit the official site of CBSE at cbseresult.nic.in.

· Click on CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

