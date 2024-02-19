Central Board of Secondary Education has conducted CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024 Hindi paper on February 19, 2024. The Hindi paper was conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm today at various exam centres across the country. CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024: Students say Hindi core paper difficulty level moderate, MCQs were tricky(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

Students of Lucknow who appeared for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024 Hindi paper found the core paper to be easy to moderate and MCQs very tricky.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Students of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, were, of the view that the question paper was easy. According to Saundrya D Nair, a student of class XII, "Paper was rather easy but the MCQs were tricky and took time to be answered. Similar kinds of options were a little confusing. Overall a standard paper".

Another student Yash said, "Objective questions were a bit tough but subjective questions were very easy and was asked from the syllabus. Practice of sample papers developed the speed that helped in completing the paper on time".

Nancy also said that subjective questions were very easy but MCQs were tricky. Overall they found the paper of moderate difficulty.