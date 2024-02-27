CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2024: Paper lengthy but difficulty level moderate, says students

Central Board of Secondary Education conducted CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2024 on February 27, 2024. The paper was conducted across the country and abroad from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2024: Paper lengthy but difficulty level moderate(HT File Photo)

CBSE class 12 students in Lucknow found the Chemistry question paper little lengthy with most of them felt that the difficulty level was moderate. They said they were able to complete the paper on time and could revise also.

Students of GD Goenka Public School said that a lot of rigorous practice was done at school which helped them while writing the examination. Vipul, Tanisha and Saurabh all from the same school said that though the paper was little lengthy, they were able to timely complete the paper and could revise also.

Sanvi and Harshit were of the opinion that section B was reasoning based and some incomplete equations were difficult. Aryan found the paper lengthy, and some tricky equation based questions consumed a lot of time.

Sanskriti and Diya were happy after giving the exam as they did a lot of practice from the sample papers which actually helped them in attempting most of the questions successfully. Most of the students appeared satisfied after the examination. A standard paper with moderate difficulty and little lengthy. All the Goenkans were relieved that they had done justice to the paper.

Disha Chelani of Lucknow Public School, South City said that overall the paper was easy. It was totally based on NCERT only. There were a few questions which were very easy. Sachin Gautam of the same school said that overall the paper was moderate but on the easier side and got completed well in time.

Ankur Srivastava, the academic coordinator of Chemistry at LPS said, “It was a very balanced question paper, wherein almost all the important concepts were tested, but still the difficulty level of the paper was not too high. The language of the Question paper was lucid and clear making it easy for the students to comprehend. Almost all the numerical were easy and from the NCERT in-text and exercises with less calculation. Reasoning was also from the NCERT. The question paper was totally based on the NCERT syllabus. The format of the question paper was exactly similar to that of the Sample paper, as released by CBSE.

Dr. Mayank Agnihotri, PGT Chemistry, VidyaGyan School Sitapur said, “The Chemistry paper followed the CBSE pattern, was balanced, and was based entirely on the NCERT curriculum. The question paper was easy for students who had thoroughly studied the class XII NCERT textbook. All the questions were direct and numerical calculations were simple and required little effort. The case study-based questions were easy to answer.”

Amit Shukla, Class 12 student of VidyaGyan School said, “Numerical questions in the question paper were fewer and based on direct formulas with simple calculations. Inorganic questions were very basic. Organic chemistry questions were simple and from NCERT textbook.” Abhishek Shukla of the same school said, “The question paper was not lengthy and I completed it in about 2.5 hours. Questions were similar to the board sample question paper and were much easier.”