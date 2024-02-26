CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 10 English papers today
CBSE Bord Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 English (Language and Literature) and English (Communicative) papers of the 2024 board examination today, February 26. Meanwhile, Class 12 students will appear for Taxation and Artificial Intelligence papers. CBSE Class 10 English papers will begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. ...Read More
Students have to wear their school-issued identity cards, uniforms to the examination hall. They have to carry their board exam admit cards, which will be required while reporting and marking attendance.
CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams 2024 started on February 15. Exams for Class 10 will end on March 13 and for Class 12 students, it will end on April 2.
Follow this live blog for CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th paper analysis, students' reactions and all the latest updates on board examinations.
CBSE board exam 2024: Class 12 exams scheduled for February 26
Class 12 students will appear for Artificial Intelligence and Taxation papers today, February 26. The first paper is two hours long and the duration of the other one is three hours. Both exams will start at 10:30 am.
CBSE will hold Class 10 English Language and Literature, and Communicative English papers examinations on February 26. Exams will start at 10:30 am.