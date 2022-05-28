CBSE Class 12 Economics paper analysis: Here's what students said after exam

CBSE Class 12 Economics paper held on May 28 was easy, students said after writing the exam. However, some found it lengthy. CBSE Economics exam live updates

The exam was held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm in offline mode. Here is what students in Prayagraj and Lucknow say about their exam:

Prayagraj

Priyanshi Kesarwani, a class 12 student of MPVM Ganga Gurukulam, Phaphamau in Prayagraj said that he found the question paper to be easy.

“My exam went quite well. After Accounts, I was expecting Economics exam would be tough but it was a moderate one. The National Income related numerical questions were somewhat tricky but then the topic itself is a difficult one also," she said.

Dhruval Singh, also a student of class 12 of MPVM Ganga Gurukulam, Phaphamau in Prayagraj also said that his exam went well and that he also found the question paper to be easy but a little lengthy.

“However there were no major surprises. Even the production and consumption related questions were surprisingly easy,” he said.

Economics teacher at MPVM Ganga Gurukulam, Phaphamau in Prayagraj Rupa Chakroborty said that that question paper of 40 marks has 13 questions including 5 question of 2 marks, 5 question is of 3 marks and 3 questions of 5 marks each.

“The paper was not divided into sections with no overall choice but there were internal choices. The paper was a well balanced one having a proper balance of HOTS (higher order thinking skills) and LOTS (lower order thinking skills) and was according to the pattern of the sample paper. The paper was well presented and according to the syllabus,” she said.

Lucknow

Most of the CBSE Class 12 students in Lucknow opined that the Economics paper was moderate while some students found the questions tricky, especially numericals and case study based questions. Students also said the time was sufficient for them.

Ishaan Arora, a student of GD Goenka Public School said, "The economics paper finally felt like a board paper. The paper was quite tricky, especially the Case study at the end and the Value Added Based Numericals".

According to Gauri Maheshwari the paper was very simple and the questions were direct but the optional numerical was a bit tricky. Vasvi Agarwal, another student of GD Goenka Public School said, "The paper was very easy however the passage required some brainstorming to do."

Shreya Singh Chandel found the paper a bit tricky. Numericals were also tricky. Macroeconomics theory part was easiest while Indian economic development was tough. Case study was difficult. Time was okay. She is expecting expect moderate result.

For Harshil Agarwal, the case study was tricky, rest of the paper was comparatively easier than expected Priyanshi Praveen, a student said the paper was overall moderate. Both tricky and direct questions were there. The case study was quite difficult.

