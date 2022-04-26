CBSE class 12 entrepreneurship exam: What students in Lucknow said after paper

CBSE class 12 entrepreneurship exam 2022: The CBSE class 12 term 2 entrepreneurship paper was overall very simple, the questions were straight forward and the case studies also for the most part were easy, barring one or two questions, said students in Lucknow.

"The choice given between the questions was both an advantage and disadvantage, for if you knew all the answers to all the questions, it’ll be hard to determine which one you should leave," said Sonakshi Gupta, Class 12 A of GD Goenka Public School.

According to Ronit Wadhwa of the same school, "The paper was quite simple and easier than our expectations. We didn't expect it to be so simple".

"Paper was easy but numerical problems were bit confusing. Questions in section C were tricky," said Palak Asthana, Class XII C of GD Goenka Public School.

In the words of Shreya Singh Chandel, "The paper was a bit lengthy but easy. With a lot of writing practice done in revision, we completed it on time. Section C was tricky."

