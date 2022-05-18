CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam: What students said about term 2 paper

CBSE Class 12 students who appeared for the term 2 Geography exam on May 18 felt the question paper was comparatively easy.

CBSE term 2 exam live updates

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saanvi and Shagun both students of GD Goenka Public School reported that the paper was comparatively easy. The students attempted all the questions. Map work was easily attempted.

Vedant Singh of Class XII A was expecting a difficult paper, but was happy on seeing the paper and managed to complete it well in time. Infact the students got the opportunity to revise their answers at least two to three times.

Yashovardhan Singh, another student of GD Goenka Public School found the map section easy and is hoping to score full marks in that section.

According to Shailja Chauhan, year long preparation and rigorous map work practice made it easier for the students to attempt the questions.

Most of the students were happy with the standard of the paper and are expecting to score well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}