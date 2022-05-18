Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Geography papers today
Live

CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Geography papers today

  • CBSE Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Geography term 2 exams will begin at 10:30 am. Follow this blog for paper analysis and other updates.
CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Geography papers today
CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Geography papers today(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 18, 2022 07:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Geography: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Geography term 2 examination, 2022 on May 18. The papers will begin at 10:30 am and continue till 12:30 pm. 

Sample papers of these subjects are available on the CBSE academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in. 

Students should follow all the COVID-19 instructions during their exams. They need to produce a copy of the admit card during the exam. 

Paper analysis and other details will be available after the papers are over. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 18, 2022 07:57 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Hindi A paper pattern

    Maximum marks in the Hindi A paper is 40. The duration of the papers is 2 hours.

    The paper has two sections. Answering all questions is compulsory. In the first section, there are three questions and sub-questions, for a total of 20 marks. Questions in the first section are textbook based and those in the second section are essay type. This is as per the CBSE Class 10 Hindi sample paper.

  • May 18, 2022 07:51 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Geography term 2

    Both Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Geography term 2 papers will begin at 10:30 am. The duration of these papers is 2 hours. 

  • May 18, 2022 07:50 AM IST

    CBSE term 2 board exam 2022

    The CBSE is conducting term 2 board exam for Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Geography subjects on May 17. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse board exams
board exams

CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Geography papers today

  • CBSE Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Geography term 2 exams will begin at 10:30 am. Follow this blog for paper analysis and other updates.
CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Geography papers today(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Geography papers today(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 18, 2022 07:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
board exams

ISC Physics semester 2 exams 2022: What CISCE students said after paper 

  • ISC Physics semester 2 exams 2022: The students of CMS Aliganj 1 were extremely happy and contended after the ISC Physics examination on Tuesday. Most of the students said that they had performed well
ISC Physics semester 2 exams 2022: Physics teachers Mukta and DP Singh the Physics paper was standard one and they are expecting good results.(Handout)
ISC Physics semester 2 exams 2022: Physics teachers Mukta and DP Singh the Physics paper was standard one and they are expecting good results.(Handout)
Updated on May 17, 2022 05:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
board exams

MBSE HSLC Results 2022: 70.64% pass, Dinsawmkimi & Lalramdina top with 484 marks

  • Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has released the Class 10th result today.
Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has released the Class 10th result today.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has released the Class 10th result today.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 17, 2022 04:18 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
board exams

CBSE term 2 Class 10 Hindi exam tomorrow, check sample paper, marking scheme

  • CBSE Hindi Class 10 Term 2: Students can visit cbseacademic.nic.in to download Class 10 Hindi sample paper, check marking scheme, syllabus and more.
CBSE term 2 Class 10 Hindi exam tomorrow, check sample paper, marking scheme(PTI Photo)
CBSE term 2 Class 10 Hindi exam tomorrow, check sample paper, marking scheme(PTI Photo)
Published on May 17, 2022 02:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

MBSE HSLC Results 2022 out at mbse.edu.in; Know how to check marks here

  •  MBSE Results 2022, for the Mizoram High School Leaving Certificate, HSLC Exams 2022, have been released.
MBSE HSLC Results 2022 out at mbse.edu.in; Know how to check marks here
MBSE HSLC Results 2022 out at mbse.edu.in; Know how to check marks here
Updated on May 17, 2022 02:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
board exams

ICSE Biology semester 2 exams 2022: What CISCE students said after the paper 

  • ICSE Biology semester 2 exams 2022: Students in Lucknow on Tuesday found ICSE Biology paper to be a solvable and balanced paper.
CISCE conducted the ICSE Biology examination on Tuesday. Here is students' reaction after the paper.(Handout image)
CISCE conducted the ICSE Biology examination on Tuesday. Here is students' reaction after the paper.(Handout image)
Updated on May 17, 2022 02:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
board exams

CBSE Class 12 business studies exam 2022: What students said about the paper

  • CBSE Class 12 business studies exam 2022: Shaksham Mishra, BBS International School, Gohri in Prayagraj said that his exam went well and felt that the questions asked were easier than those asked in Term-1 exam.
CBSE Class 12 business studies exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, May 17 conducted the class 12 business studies paper.(Santosh Kumar/Patna )
CBSE Class 12 business studies exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, May 17 conducted the class 12 business studies paper.(Santosh Kumar/Patna )
Updated on May 17, 2022 05:13 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
board exams

CBSE Class 12 Geography Term 2: Sample questions, paper pattern, marking scheme

  • CBSE Class 12 Geography: Students can go to cbseacademic.nic.in to download syllabus, sample question paper, marking scheme and more.
CBSE Class 12 Geography Term 2: Sample questions, paper pattern, marking scheme(HT Photo)
CBSE Class 12 Geography Term 2: Sample questions, paper pattern, marking scheme(HT Photo)
Published on May 17, 2022 11:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

CISCE, CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: ISC Physics, ICSE Biology, CBSE paper analysis

  • CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exam 2022: CBSE Class 12 Business studies paper was easy to moderate and ICSE Biology paper was balanced, as per teachers and students. 
CISCE, CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: ICSE Biology paper ‘balanced’, CBSE paper ‘easy’
CISCE, CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: ICSE Biology paper ‘balanced’, CBSE paper ‘easy’
Updated on May 17, 2022 02:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
board exams

ISC Physics sem 2 exam tomorrow, check specimen paper

  • ISC Physics paper is scheduled for May 17, from 2 pm to 3:30 pm. 
ISC Physics sem 2 exam tomorrow, check specimen paper
ISC Physics sem 2 exam tomorrow, check specimen paper
Published on May 16, 2022 02:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

Goa board HSSC, SSC result 2022 declared; Know how to check and link here

  • Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) released the term-1 board examination results for Classes 10 and 12.
Goa board HSSC, SSC result 2022 declared; Know how to check and link here
Goa board HSSC, SSC result 2022 declared; Know how to check and link here
Published on May 16, 2022 01:37 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
board exams

UPMSP UP board Class 12 practical exam for left out students begins tomorrow

  • UP Board Practical Exam: Uttar Pradesh board exam candidates who could not appear for practical examinations during the regular schedule have been given another chance to clear it during this special exam.
UPMSP UP board Class 12 practical exam for left out students begins tomorrow (HT PHOTO)
UPMSP UP board Class 12 practical exam for left out students begins tomorrow (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 16, 2022 07:55 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

ICSE Sem 2 Biology Exam 2022: Check specimen paper

  • ICSE semester 2 Biology (Science paper 3) examination is scheduled for May 17. Here's link to download specimen paper, and more.
ICSE Sem 2 Biology Exam 2022: Check specimen paper (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ICSE Sem 2 Biology Exam 2022: Check specimen paper (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 15, 2022 01:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

CBSE term 2 Class 12 Business Studies sample paper, marking scheme

  • As per the sample question paper, Class 12 term 2 Business Studies examination will have subjective type questions.
CBSE term 2 Class 12 Business Studies sample paper, marking scheme(HT File)
CBSE term 2 Class 12 Business Studies sample paper, marking scheme(HT File)
Published on May 15, 2022 12:41 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
board exams

 BSEB Bihar class 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 answer key released

  • Candidates can check the  BSEB Matric Compartment, Special exam answer key 2022 on the board website, biharboardoline.bihar.gov.in.
BSEB Bihar class 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 answer key released
BSEB Bihar class 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 answer key released
Published on May 14, 2022 03:04 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out