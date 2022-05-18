CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Geography papers today
- CBSE Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Geography term 2 exams will begin at 10:30 am. Follow this blog for paper analysis and other updates.
CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Geography: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Geography term 2 examination, 2022 on May 18. The papers will begin at 10:30 am and continue till 12:30 pm.
Sample papers of these subjects are available on the CBSE academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in.
Students should follow all the COVID-19 instructions during their exams. They need to produce a copy of the admit card during the exam.
Paper analysis and other details will be available after the papers are over.
Follow all the updates here:
May 18, 2022 07:57 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 Hindi A paper pattern
Maximum marks in the Hindi A paper is 40. The duration of the papers is 2 hours.
The paper has two sections. Answering all questions is compulsory. In the first section, there are three questions and sub-questions, for a total of 20 marks. Questions in the first section are textbook based and those in the second section are essay type. This is as per the CBSE Class 10 Hindi sample paper.
May 18, 2022 07:51 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Geography term 2
Both Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Geography term 2 papers will begin at 10:30 am. The duration of these papers is 2 hours.
May 18, 2022 07:50 AM IST
CBSE term 2 board exam 2022
The CBSE is conducting term 2 board exam for Class 10 Hindi and Class 12 Geography subjects on May 17.
CBSE Class 12 Geography Term 2: Sample questions, paper pattern, marking scheme
CBSE Class 12 Geography: Students can go to cbseacademic.nic.in to download syllabus, sample question paper, marking scheme and more.
