CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Delhi pass percentage dips, 96.29% students pass

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 on July 22, 2022. The overall pass percentage this year is 92.71 percent, which has dipped compared to last year. In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 99.37 percent. CBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates

Likewise, Delhi region pass percentage has also dipped compared to last year. In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 99.84 percent which this year has dipped to 96.29 percent. A total of 300075 candidates of Delhi region had registered for the exam, out of which 298395 candidates have appeared for it and 287326 candidates have passed the examination. The pass percentage of Delhi east and Delhi west is the same.

Direct link to check CBSE Class 12 Result

This year the overall pass percentage is 92.71 percent. A total of 1444341 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 1435366 have appeared in it and 1330662 candidates have passed the examination. Girls have done better than boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 94.54 percent and boys is 91.25 percent.

The examination for Class 12 was conducted from April 26 to June 15, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their respective results by logging in with their school code, roll number and date of birth and download marks sheets.