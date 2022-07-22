Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Delhi pass percentage dips, 96.29% students pass
board exams

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Delhi pass percentage dips, 96.29% students pass

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 has been declared. Delhi pass percentage has dipped this year compared to last year. 96.29 percent students have passed the examination this year. 
CBSE Class 12th Result 2022(HT File)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 11:00 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 on July 22, 2022. The overall pass percentage this year is 92.71 percent, which has dipped compared to last year. In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 99.37 percent. CBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates

Likewise, Delhi region pass percentage has also dipped compared to last year. In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 99.84 percent which this year has dipped to 96.29 percent. A total of 300075 candidates of Delhi region had registered for the exam, out of which 298395 candidates have appeared for it and 287326 candidates have passed the examination. The pass percentage of Delhi east and Delhi west is the same.

This year the overall pass percentage is 92.71 percent. A total of 1444341 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 1435366 have appeared in it and 1330662 candidates have passed the examination. Girls have done better than boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 94.54 percent and boys is 91.25 percent.

The examination for Class 12 was conducted from April 26 to June 15, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their respective results by logging in with their school code, roll number and date of birth and download marks sheets.

