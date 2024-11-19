CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 timetables awaited, UP board dates out
CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will share Class 10, 12 board exam timetables on the official websites, Students will be able to access the date sheets at cbse.gov.in. The exams are scheduled to begin on February 15. Date sheets will mention subject-wise date and time for Class 10 and 12 papers. ...Read More
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced 2025 board exam dates. Both examinations will be held from February 24 to March 12.
The CBSE will conduct practical examinations, internal assessment and project work for board exam students January 1 onwards for regular schools. For winter-bound schools, practical exams, IA and project work are being held from November 5 to December 5.
Students must maintain an attendance of 75 per cent or more to become eligible to appear for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams, 2025.
This year, around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams.
Steps to download CBSE board exam date sheet 2025
Go to the board's website, cbse.gov.in
Open the main website link
Open the Class 10 or 12 time table PDF, as required
Download the time table and check exam dates.
Follow live updates on CBSE board exam date sheet below.
