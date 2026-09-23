CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Websites to check for Class 10, 12 timetables when released?

The timetable will have exam dates, subjects, timings, and the guidelines to be followed during the exams. The details about the practical exams will also be available.

The Class 10, 12 board examination is scheduled to be held in February 2027. The exam will be held in single shift.

Around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.

To download the exam timetable, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Click on CBSE Date Sheet 2027 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam datesheet. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, timetable, how to download and other details.