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CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Websites to check for Class 10, 12 timetables when released?

By Papri Chanda
Sep 23, 2026, 10:27:32 IST

CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 timetable will be available on the official website of CBSE. Follow the blog for latest updates on timetable, download link and other details.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Websites to check for Class 10, 12 timetables when released? (Representative image)
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Websites to check for Class 10, 12 timetables when released? (Representative image)

CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released the CBSE Date Sheet 2027. When released, all the candidates who will appear for the examination can check the Class 10, 12 timetable on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The exam schedule will also be available to candidates on other official website- cbse.nic.in. ...Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 23 Sept 2026, 10:27:32 AM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: About practical exam dates

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: The details about the practical exams will also be available.

  • 23 Sept 2026, 10:24:02 AM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Details to be available on timetable

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: The timetable will have exam dates, subjects, timings, and the guidelines to be followed during the exams.

  • 23 Sept 2026, 10:19:24 AM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Where to check Class 10, 12 timetable when out?

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: When released, all the candidates who will appear for the examination can check the Class 10, 12 timetable on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

  • 23 Sept 2026, 10:16:03 AM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Date and time

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: The date and time of the release of timetable has not been announced yet.

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