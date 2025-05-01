CBSE Results 2025 News: Know important credentials to be kept ready, websites to check 10th, 12th marks when out

Anticipation continues to grow among students of Class 10 and 12 who appeared for the CBSE board examinations this year as there has been no announcement on the result date so far. CBSE Results 2025 News: Check the important credentials to be kept ready, websites to download 10th, 12th marks when out. (Representational image/Santosh Kumar)

However, it is expected that the results may be out this month. When out, students who took the examinations this year will be able to check their scores on the official website of the board.

List of websites to check results:

Students will be able to check their results on the following websites, once released:

cbse.gov.in results.cbse.nic.in.

The results can also be check on other platforms like DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in, and on the UMANG portal at umang.gov.in.

Credentials to be kept ready

To check the results, students will likely have to enter following details:

Roll Number Date of Birth Admit Card details

This year, around 44 lakh students appeared in the board examinations. The Class 10 board examination began on February 15 and ended on March 18, 2025, and the Class 12 board examination started on February 15 and concluded on April 4, 2025.

CBSE Results 2025: How to download Class 10 and 12 results when out

Here is a step-by-step guide for students to download the results when released:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in. On the homepage students will have to click on the link to check the CBSE Class 10 or 12 results 2025 Enter your login details and click on submit. View your CBSE Class 10th or 12th scorecard displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, students are advised to visit the official website.