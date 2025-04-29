CBSE 10th, 12th results 2025 past trends: When were board results out previously

When will Central Board of Secondary Education declare the Class 10 and 12 results? Probably this is what around 44 lakh students who appeared in the board examinations this year are wondering at the moment. The CBSE is yet to make an official announcement on the declaration of Class 10 and 12 results 2025. (Image: PTI)

The CBSE is expected to release the results of Class 10 and 12 board examinations soon. When released, students who appeared in the examinations this year will be able to check their marksheets on the official website cbse.gov.in.

The results will also likely be available at results.cbse.nic.in.

While no official announcement has been made by the CBSE so far, it is likely that the results can be out by May, if we look at past trends.

For instance, In 2023, the CBSE declared the results of both Class 10 and 12 on May 12.

For Class 12, the overall pass percentage was 87.33 per cent.

Trivandrum district had topped with 99.91 pass percentage. The pass percentage girls was 90.68 per cent, and it was 84.67 per cent for boys.

Likewise, for Class 10, the overall pass percentage was registered at 93.12 per cent. The overall pass percentage of girls was 94.25 per cent and boys was 92.72 per cent.

In 2024, the CBSE had declared the Class 10 and 12 results on May 13.

The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 13. An overall pass percentage of 93.6 per cent was recorded last year, with girls performing better than boys by 2.04%. While the pass percentage of girls was 94.75 per cent, boys scored 92.71 per cent.

The overall pass percentage in Class 12 was 87.98 per cent. The exams were held from February 15 to April 2. The pass percentage of girls was 91.52 per cent. On the other hand, the pass percentage of boys was 85.12 per cent.

It may be mentioned here that students can also use smartphone apps such as DigiLocker and UMANG to check their Class 10 and 12 results when released.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025: How to download CBSE Board Results

Students will be able to download the results when released by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in. On the homepage students will have to click on the link to check the CBSE Class 10 or 12 results 2025 Enter your login details and click on submit. View your CBSE Class 10th or 12th scorecard displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, students are advised to visit the official website.