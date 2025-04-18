CBSE mandates 50 hours of training for teachers annually, emphasises STEM

To enhance teaching quality and align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a mandatory professional development framework for all teachers and school heads across its affiliated institutions. The CBSE Class 12 Geography exam was held in a single shift of three hours duration(Vipin Kumar/HT File)

In two notifications issued earlier this month, CBSE mandated a minimum of 50 hours of annual training for every teacher. These hours will be equally divided—25 hours through CBSE or government-run training institutes and 25 hours through in-house or School Complex-based programs.

The training is structured around the National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST), covering:

12 hours on Core Values and Ethics

24 hours on Knowledge and Practice

14 hours on Professional Growth and Development

CBSE has also allowed academic duties like board exam evaluation, practical examinations, research projects, conference participation, and content creation to count toward Continuous Professional Development (CPD) hours.

Looking ahead to 2025, CBSE has designated STEM Education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) as its annual training theme. The board wants teachers to adopt more experiential, inquiry-based, and interdisciplinary methods to make learning more engaging and impactful.

To support this shift, CBSE is encouraging schools to host District Level Deliberations (DLDs) on STEM Education—forums where educators can exchange best practices, reflect on their work, and inspire innovation at the grassroots level.

Institutional heads are expected to take the lead in implementing these guidelines, fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional growth in their schools.