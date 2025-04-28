Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CBSE crackdown on institutions allowing dummy candidates a wake up call for Bihar students, parents

ByArun Kumar, Patna
Apr 28, 2025 04:07 PM IST

As per CBSE, non-attending students detected in its affiliated schools would be asked to take exams through NIOS. Check details here. 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decision that students not enrolled in regular schools would be banned from taking the Class 12 board examination would have a direct impact in Bihar, from where thousands of ‘non-attending’ students join coaching institutes both within the state and outside and take board exams from pre-identified centres.

The CBSE said strong action would be taken against erring institutions.
The CBSE said strong action would be taken against erring institutions.

There have also been instances of students from CBSE schools in large numbers shifting to Bihar government schools or aided institutions after Class 10 board results to avail the non-attending facility and pursue coaching anywhere in the country.

The CBSE’s decision has come after two rounds of inspections in different schools across the country, including in Bihar and others in Delhi, Kota and various other places where students from the state go, to get a hang of the serious problem posed by the institutions offering non-attending facility in connivance with the coaching institutes.

Also read: FMGE June 2025 registration begins, direct link to apply and other details

CBSE chairman Rahul Singh said the exercise involved inspection with videography to ascertain if the schools were running in accordance with the affiliation norms and it was part of the regular exercise.

A senior official of the CBSE said that the non-attending students detected in its affiliated schools would be asked to take exams through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and strong action would be taken against the erring institutions.

Also read: JEE Advanced 2025: IIT Kanpur launches portal to submit registration-related issues, direct link here

Last year also, the CBSE had issued a warning to its affiliated schools “to resist the lure of accepting dummy or non-attending admissions, as it contradicts the core mission of school education, compromising students' foundational growth”.

Earlier this month renowned Physics teacher Prof HC Verma, recipient of Padma Shri, during a lecture at the Central University of South Bihar, was also critical of the mushrooming coaching institutes and termed it as a “threat to classroom culture in schools and colleges”.

“The rat race for shortcut to success has put the youth under intense pressure and it has started affecting their mental health. The emphasis should be more on learning than teaching,” he added.

Also read: NEET-UG plan: Transport of question papers under police escort, monitoring of coaching centres

However, the problem of dummy students is not confined to CBSE schools only. Bihar board schools, with much higher number and enrollment, also face a similar problem, which last year prompted the department of education to crackdown on coaching institutes running during the school hours in a bid to improve the classroom attendance, but it did not have the desired impact, as the schools were not well equipped.

Pathak’s successor S Siddharth has also been very particular about improving not just the condition of schools, but also classroom attendance, and has been monitoring things on a daily basis, but there is still a lot of distance to cover to create the right academic ambiance in secondary and higher secondary schools with proper laboratory and other facilities for ensuring regular attendance of students by choice.

The 2018 intermediate (science) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) topper and many others in the top 10 had exposed ‘non-attending’ facility offered by Bihar Board affiliated schools to draw students.

“Now, it is difficult in the Bihar government schools to skip attendance due to strict monitoring of both students and teachers. What is required now is to equip schools with proper facilities. Laboratories have just started coming up in some schools and it will take time. If schools are strengthened, it will have a lasting impact and that will require reposing trust in the headmasters and teachers. What is important is to sustain the tempo, as everything changes with the change of guard in the department,” said former MP and Bihar secondary teachers’ association president Sharrughan Prasad.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) also runs specialised coaching under separate team of teachers appointed by it for students. “We have here 83 girls selected for the coaching. They are enrolled with our school, but attend coaching classes for competitive exams,” said Kiran Kumari, principal in-charge of Bankipore Girls’ High School in Patna.

Similar facility has been extended for boys at Patna Collegiate. Its principal Afzal Shahadat Hussain said that all the students are selected by the BSEB through test and all the students are required to stay in hostel. “They are enrolled with us. They attend coaching classes for two years till the JEE (Advance), but for practicals they have to join school labs. Their attendance is also regularly done, but their system is separate,” he added.

Earlier, intermediate was also in colleges, where monitoring students’ attendance was difficult. The Bihar government had in February, 2024 issued a resolution to end intermediate education in all three streams of Arts, Science and Commerce in colleges under different state universities and run it exclusively in higher secondary schools only from the new session starting April 1, 2024.

The government had in 2007 taken a policy decision to phase out intermediate education from colleges to conform to the 1986 National Education Policy of 10+2+3 and introduced CBSE format in plus two from 2007-09 session. It was in 2007 itself that Patna University became the first university in the State to delink intermediate from its degree colleges. The process was to be continued for other universities, but it took another 17 years to implement the policy.

However, the problem of non-attending students is not confined to Bihar alone. All the coaching hubs spread across the country provide this facility and Bihar students flock there. Even after Plus Two, many students continue to try for competitive exams and prefer taking admission in institutions where attendance is not strict. No wonder, Bihar’s premiere Patna University was also found struggling to fill all the seats and had to seek applications second time after the commencement of the new session.

“The coaching institutes enter a tie up with certain schools to let their students take the board exams with all-perfect paper work, including attendance and sent-up results,” said a teacher of a coaching institute, who earlier worked with one such institution offering non-attending facility.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education / education news / CBSE crackdown on institutions allowing dummy candidates a wake up call for Bihar students, parents
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get alert on your mobile and email as soon as the result is declared. For this, please provide information.
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Get Latest Exam Updates

+91
I accept the Terms & Conditions of this website and consent.

OTP Verification

We have sent OTP to .
Resend OTP

00:00

Your details are submitted successfully.

Product Terms and Conditions

  • These Terms and Conditions (“T&C”), as amended from time to time are the complete and exclusive statements of understanding between HT Media Limited (“HTML”) & the Users and shall enroll for availing the Services on (hereinafter referred to as the “BOARD RESULTS” https://www.livehindustan.com/career/results/ or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams and “EDUCATION SERVICES” “https://www.livehindustan.com/career” or “https://www.hindustantimes.com/education”). All representation or other communications between HTML & the User amounts to acceptance of these terms & conditions.
  • Board Result (https://www.livehindustan.com/career/results/) or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams is a website created by HTML for giving the students an easy access of their board results from various Boards being Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttarakhand. The results are inherited officially from the respective boards and being displayed on this website on an As Is basis and under no circumstances HTML be held responsible for any inaccuracy as regard these results.
  • EDUCATION SERVICES” “https://www.livehindustan.com/career/” or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education is a website created by HTML for giving the students easy access to entrance exams and college related information. The information is gathered from various websites. Under no circumstances HTML be held responsible for any inaccuracy as regard to this information.
  • Students of Class 10th and 12th can have quick and easy access to their results and other college and entrance exam related information using this website.
  • Students can get access through their phone, tablet, laptop or any other online service provider. These results can be accessed only in the territory of India.
  • Individual Registration: User shall create an account either for himself/herself or for the prospective student.
  • Any attempt by the user to use the results in any inappropriate cause is a violation of Criminal and Civil Laws and should such an attempt be made, HTML reserves its right to seek damages from any such User to the fullest extent as permitted by law.
  • HTML and/or its subsidiaries, affiliates, holding company or group companies, their offices, directors, employees and representatives shall not be liable to any person or entity for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, punitive or consequential damages, including loss of profits, incurred by a User or any third party, whether in connection with the usage of board results https://www.livehindustan.com/career/results/ or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams and education services (“https://www.livehindustan.com/career/” or “https://www.hindustantimes.com/education”), or for breach of any warranty in contract or in tort.
  • User agrees to indemnify HTML, its agents, employees, representatives, associates, affiliates, parent and subsidiary companies against any and all claim, losses, costs, damages, liability and expenses arising out of the User’s breach of any of the T&C or arising out of or in connection with their use of BOARD RESULTS https://www.livehindustan.com/career/results/ or https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams and and EDUCATION SERVICES (“https://www.livehindustan.com/career/” or “https://www.hindustantimes.com/education”)
  • HTML is not liable for the incorrect or inaccurate capture of any User's information. This includes, but is not limited to, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed, or garbled data or transmissions, omissions, interruptions, deletions, defects, or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software, or any combination thereof.
  • These terms and conditions will be governed by Indian law. In the event of a dispute arising under these Terms and Conditions, the courts of Delhi will have exclusive jurisdiction.
  • Any provision of the T&C that is illegal or unenforceable in a particular jurisdiction is ineffective in that jurisdiction to the extent such restriction or unenforceability exists. This has no bearing on the validity or enforceability of that provision in other jurisdictions, nor does it invalidate the T&C's other sections.
  • HTML shall not be responsible for any loss or damage suffered by the User while enrolling for the access of the board results.
  • Failure by HTML to enforce any of these Terms and Conditions in any instance(s) shall not give rise to any claim by any person.
  • The students can access the board results at free of any cost.
  • User Communication: The user expressly agrees to receive marketing communications from HTML or its representatives via email, phone, Whatsapp, or text message in order to receive notifications and information about our services including for other products of HTML and its subsidiaries, affiliates, holding company or group companies.
  • Information Collected by HTML: When you visit our site, we collect minimal information about your computer's Internet connection, including your IP address. You are not identified by your IP address. We may also collect and store information provided by your computer or mobile device in connection with your use of our website/apps, such as your browser type, computer or mobile device model, browser language, IP address, mobile carrier, unique device identifier, location, and requested and referring URLs. Even if you haven't registered an account, we acquire information when you view content on or otherwise interact with our website/app/services. We use this information to serve our web pages to you when you request them, to adapt our site to our users' interests, and to track website traffic. Our advertisers/third-party firms may use this information to customize content, advertisements, and other services.
  • Cookie policy, pixels and tracking: Cookies are little text files that are transferred to your computer or mobile device when you visit a website and include a small amount of information. When you return to the website or visit a partner website that recognises that cookie, your device will be able to connect with our website, and the website will be able to read the information stored in that cookie. We use cookies to make it easier for you to navigate our websites and to save you time by preventing you from having to re-enter your information or preferences each time you visit. We may provide you with information and show you stuff that is relevant to you thanks to cookies. We also use cookies to analyse how visitors interact with our websites so that we can improve their experience. In your browser options, you can accept or reject cookies. Most web browsers accept cookies by default; however, you can typically change this setting to refuse cookies if you want. More information about managing cookies can be found in your browser's help section: Chrome, Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, and Safari.
  • Third-Party: By agreeing to the terms and conditions, user hereby acknowledges and agrees that the information shared while accessing the Board Results will be shared to the third-party for reaching out with many other relatable contents and for a specific time period only. Third-party advertising materials will be displayed. Third parties may collect or receive certain information about you and/or your use of the Services (e.g., hashed data, click stream information, browser type, time and date, information about your interactions with advertisements and other content) when you use our Services, including through the use of cookies, beacons, mobile ad identifiers, and similar technologies, in order to provide content, advertising, or functionality, or to measure and analyse ad performance. This data may be coupled with data collected from other websites, online services, and other connected or associated devices. These third parties may use your information in accordance with their own privacy rules to better their own services. Advertisers are solely responsible for the content of any advertising material they send to us, including ensuring that it complies with all applicable laws. We take no responsibility for the content of advertising materials, including any errors, omissions, or inaccuracies included therein.
  • HTML reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to amend or vary any of these Terms & Conditions at any time without prior notice or intimation.
  • By availing the Service provided by HTML, User hereby acknowledges and agrees to abide by the Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy, and other policies as may be amended from time to time.

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On