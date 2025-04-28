FMGE June 2025 registration begins, direct link to apply and other details

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination(FMGE) June 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at natboard.edu.in. The direct link and other details are mentioned below. FMGE June 2025 registration starts(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The FMGE June 2025 application deadline is May 17.

FMGE June 2025 important dates

Availability of information bulletin on NBEMS website: April 28

Online Submission of the application form: April 28 (3 pm onwards to May 17 (11:55 pm)

Date of examination: July 26

Declaration of result: By August 26

The board has asked candidates to refer to the information bulletin at the NBEMS website for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details.

For queries related to application form submission/ refund of failed transactions/ payment gateway-related issues etc., candidates can contact the NBEMS candidate care support at 7996165333 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through the applicant login.

For queries related to eligibility/ documents, they can write to the NBEMS communication web portal.

FMGE June 2025: Steps to apply

Go to natboard.edu.in. Go to examinations and then FMGE. Open the application link. Read the instructions and then click on the registration link. Provide the requested information and then submit. Now, login and fill out the application form. Upload documents and pay the application fee. Submit your form. Save the confirmation page for later use.

FMGE June 2025: Direct link to apply

FMGE, which is also known asthe Screening Test for Foreign Medical Graduates, was introduced through Screening Test Regulations, 2002.

This test is essential for Indian citizen and overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India for getting provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any state medical council on or after March 15, 2022.

Candidates can visit the NBEMS website for more information.