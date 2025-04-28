Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

FMGE June 2025 registration begins, direct link to apply and other details

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 28, 2025 03:33 PM IST

Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at natboard.edu.in. The direct link and other details are mentioned below.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination(FMGE) June 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at natboard.edu.in. The direct link and other details are mentioned below.

FMGE June 2025 registration starts(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
FMGE June 2025 registration starts(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: NEET PG 2025 registration begins at natboard.edu.in, link to apply

The FMGE June 2025 application deadline is May 17.

FMGE June 2025 important dates

Availability of information bulletin on NBEMS website: April 28

Online Submission of the application form: April 28 (3 pm onwards to May 17 (11:55 pm)

Date of examination: July 26

Declaration of result: By August 26

Also read: Char Dham Yatra duty included for PG medical students’ district training: NMC

The board has asked candidates to refer to the information bulletin at the NBEMS website for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details.

For queries related to application form submission/ refund of failed transactions/ payment gateway-related issues etc., candidates can contact the NBEMS candidate care support at 7996165333 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through the applicant login.

For queries related to eligibility/ documents, they can write to the NBEMS communication web portal.

FMGE June 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Go to natboard.edu.in.
  2. Go to examinations and then FMGE.
  3. Open the application link.
  4. Read the instructions and then click on the registration link.
  5. Provide the requested information and then submit.
  6. Now, login and fill out the application form.
  7. Upload documents and pay the application fee.
  8. Submit your form.
  9. Save the confirmation page for later use.

FMGE June 2025: Direct link to apply 

FMGE, which is also known asthe Screening Test for Foreign Medical Graduates, was introduced through Screening Test Regulations, 2002.

This test is essential for Indian citizen and overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India for getting provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any state medical council on or after March 15, 2022.

Candidates can visit the NBEMS website for more information.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Competitive Exams / FMGE June 2025 registration begins, direct link to apply and other details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On