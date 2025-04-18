CBSE hosts CUET orientation for principals and counselors

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised an offline CUET Orientation Program at the CBSE Integrated Office, Dwarka, New Delhi on April 17. CBSE holds CUET orientation for principals, counselors

Over 450 school principals and counselors from 26 cities in 10 states, along with a counselor from the Indian School Al Ghubra, Muscat, Oman, participated in the event, CBSE said.

The Orientation programme was aimed at updating educators on the evolving landscape of higher education admissions, with a special emphasis on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG), the board said.

It added that the programme also provided a platform for the educators to exchange insights into student guidance and career planning, enabling them to better support students in making informed academic and career decisions.

Himanshu Gupta, Secretary, CBSE, in his inaugural address, said, “It is imperative that school principals and counselors stay informed to effectively support their students in navigating higher education choices.”

Rahul Singh, Chairman, CBSE, acknowledged the stress students face in preparing for multiple entrance examinations. He emphasised that while the CUET orientation program is not a one-size-fits-all solution, it is a significant step in the right direction.

“This initiative is part of CBSE’s larger effort to reach schools directly and understand the support students and parents require for holistic development and future-readiness,” he added. He also invited feedback from participants to strengthen such endeavours going forward.

The sessions were greeted by directors, senior officers of the board, and distinguished panellists. Meenu Arora, Director of Private Schools at Medhavi Professional Services, started the event with an introduction to CUET 2025. Ojsvi Sharma, Career Counselor at Medhavi, presented an overview of the application process and examination, focusing on university-specific subject requirements. Thomas John, AVP & HOD, Student & Counselor Success at Medhavi, elaborated on effective preparation strategies for CUET, CBSE said.

The event also had a Q&A session, and a structured learning assessment concluded the event.

A total of 387 participants completed the assessment, with 96.5 per cent rating the program 4 or 5 out of 5, and 95.9 per cent confirming their questions were satisfactorily answered, CBSE said.